Owego-opoly on sale in time for the holidays!

Many of us have played the board game Monopoly, which is notably one of the most popular games ever produced. For generations, Monopoly has been a favorite go-to, and chances are you have one or two versions tucked away at home for family game night or other occasions.

The OA Sports Booster Club is once again selling their version of the game, Owego-opoly, and just in time for the holidays. For $40, you can take a trip around Owego while utilizing the same game rules as Monopoly to purchase property, collect rent and taxes, reel-in extra cash as you pass GO, and more fun.

Featured on the game board and box cover are colorful photos that showcase the historic charm of Owego, including the Court Street Bridge, the Veterans Memorial, the Fireman’s Fountain, and more.

These would make a perfect gift, while supporting the Owego Apalachin Sports Booster Club. Get your game today by calling Betsi at (607) 765-3558. The game is also available for purchase during store hours at the Early Owego Antique Center, located at the corner of Main and Lake Streets in downtown Owego, and at The Owego Pennysaver office located at 181-183 Front St. in Owego.