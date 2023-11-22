Chaplain Reflects On North Iraq; Newark Valley Asked To Find Memorial And GPS Veterans Graves

In 2005 Army Veteran Regis Schaffer suggested the Newark Valley Historical Society should host a Veterans Day dinner for all veterans in the Richford, Newark Valley, and Berkshire areas.

Eighteen years later attendees heard the remarkable journey of Iraq Bronze Star Recipient and Chaplain Army Captain Patrick Van Durme’s service in Northern Iraq.

Covered by the shadow of helicopters, he navigated military bases until fate took an unexpected turn. Following a helicopter crash Captain Van Durme transitioned from the military to the pursuit of an Educational Doctorate in Executive Leadership.

Patrick reflected on Veterans Day, “It’s too easy to say ‘Thank You for Your Service’ because in as much we must all work and serve our nation to make it certainly as great as it can be.

“As an Army Chaplain we have a very unique role in military purposes across the globe. Many people do not know that we have a protected purpose for all our service members. All of our conversations are protected so that service members can feel comfortable and protected coming into their chaplain to talk about anything. On any Sunday I did my services exactly like anyone would see in a civilian parish. I led Masses with the people. I oversaw religious education and training.

“But Monday through Saturday I dealt with anyone in the military or a spouse that came into my office with a need. In my time I arranged a Bris – which is the Jewish rite for a newborn boy. I certainly did NOT do the Bris, but I connected the family with a local mohel. I oversaw a ceremony for a group of Wiccan. That was way out of my comfort zone but it was not for me to judge. It was my role to support ALL the men and women of our military.

“As I reflect on my service I have come to understand that the only ones who can defeat or destroy us are the U.S. Terrorists or attacks from our enemies can hurt or damage us for a time, but they never defeat us. It is only the hatred we have building within our country for each other that can really destroy us.

“I was on active duty when the “Don’t Ask – Don’t Tell” policy concerning LGBTQ+ was lifted. Many members of the military were angry and came to voice their anger to me. As a Roman Catholic priest they felt that I would agree with their stand on the topic.

“My focus with these people was simple, ‘Do you think LGBTQ+ people have been in the military from the beginning of time.’ I asked, Are you so naive to believe that tomorrow something is really going to change? I asked one simple question, ‘Are they doing their job?’ Let’s focus on that and see where this all goes. I really don’t want to know about anyone’s personal life. If you want to achieve a spiritual discussion with me, great; but will they do their job? That is my focus today.

“So I will end my reflection with the same feeling – we are strong when we stand together. The world hates AND admires us because we have found ways to accept others with widely religious and personal beliefs. The growth of hatred within our country is the greatest attack on our way of life. We must remember that we are ALL members of this country and we are ALL charged with protecting and building our country into the amazing place it has – and will be until we destroy ourselves.”

Patrick Van Durme is currently Adjunct Professor of Philosophy, History and Religious Studies, and is in the process of obtaining an Education Doctorate, which is expected soon. He served in the U.S. Army from 2008 to 2014 as a Chaplain. He was a Pastor in Hornell and Priest at St. Patrick’s / Blessed Trinity, including St, John’s in Newark Valley, in the Diocese of Rochester from 2001 to 2008. He graduated from Katholieke University in Leuven, Belgium where he was a student there from 1995 to 2001, and Ithaca College 1989 to 1993.

The Glenn A. Warner Veterans of Foreign Wars Color Guard Posted and Retired the Colors at the 18th Veterans Dinner. Vice Chair of the Newark Valley Historical Society Board of Trustees, Cheryl Caister, welcomed the guests. Marcia Kiechle organized her ladies to cook and serve the baked ham dinner and they received a standing ovation after homemade apple or pumpkin pie with ice cream.

VFW Post 1371 Veterans Day Chairman Jim Raftis, for the 18th time, served as Master of Ceremonies. He recognized Valor Honorees including Purple Heart and Bronze Star. MacPherson Funeral Home provided an honored list of veterans from Northern Tioga who have died since Memorial Day. Special tribute was paid to NV’s first Iraq Fallen Hero, Navy Petty Officer Nicholas Wilson.

Barb and Dave Taggart reported that her sister Kathy Briggs was honored to volunteer for the past three years for Wreaths Across Newark Valley. She will be taking a break this year due to health reasons. Barb says she and husband David will continue to remember and honor our veterans by laying remembrance wreaths on the graves of our Fallen Heroes and veterans at Hope Cemetery in Newark Valley this December.

Kathy and Barb laid 118 wreaths last December from donations received from family, friends and local businesses throughout their area. Volunteers are needed to “adopt” the rest of the cemeteries in Northern Tioga to remember all veterans with Christmas wreaths.

Attendees were impressed with the Veterans Display Tables, provided by Historians and shown and explained by Marty Schneider. The Principal of the Newark Valley High School, Edward Mertson, has been asked by email to consider setting up a room in the school for students to drop by and learn who fought for and died for their freedom from their communities.

Newark Valley, Berkshire and Richford were also challenged to find a site and erect a veteran’s memorial. Working with the Historical Society, perhaps a Boy or Girl Scout Troop, dedicating themselves for an Eagle or Gold Award by identifying via GPS the location of all veterans buried in Northern Tioga County.