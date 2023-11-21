Tioga County awarded federal funds to supplement food and shelter programs

Tioga County, N.Y. was recently chosen to receive $6,961.00 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency, and consists of representatives from the American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America; The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide.

The Phase 35 110 Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country. A Local Board made up of Owego’s Mayor, United Way and others will determine how the funds awarded to Tioga County, N.Y. will be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area.

The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program. Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive Federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

Tioga County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with five participating. These agencies were responsible for providing meals and nights of lodging. Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds should contact Meredith Sagor by email to director@tiogaunitedway.com. The deadline for applications to be received is Nov. 22, 2023.