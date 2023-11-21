Lights on the River set for December 1; Window Decorating Contest Voting is taking place now in downtown Owego

The Window Decorating Contest in Downtown Owego is well underway, with voting taking place at owego.org until Dec. 1. If you drive around downtown Owego, especially at night, you will experience a feeling of “holidays past” with windows lit up and designed creatively; many by local artists.

Be sure to vote for your favorite window. You can also look for the QR Code displayed by each decorated window to go directly to the site.

The contest, spearheaded by Chris Knickerbocker, will conclude on the same evening as Lights on the River, set for 5-9 p.m. in the Historic Owego Marketplace District.

Guests will flock to downtown Owego on Dec. 1 for festivities throughout the village, along with the popular lighting of the lights on the Court Street Bridge and light poles around town. The sky will ignite with a grand fireworks display, sponsored by Empire Access, at the conclusion of the event.

Expect all of the magic experienced during previous events as Lindsey Williams and her students perform for guests, Santa will be at Tourism to visit with younger guests after he lights up the village, there will be an ATV parade, reindeer, jugglers, free gifts and specials in the shops downtown, and the coffee shops and restaurants will be filled to the brim with food, beverage, and spirits!

Be sure to look for more information about Lights on the River in next week’s edition of The Owego Pennysaver Press. And stay tuned at www.owego.org for updated information.