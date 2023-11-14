Registration open for Annual Owego Elks Kids Christmas Party

The Owego Elks Lodge has announced that this year’s Kids Christmas Party will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the Lodge, located at 223 Front St. in Owego.

Registration for the party opened Monday, and families must pre-register by calling (607) 687-1039 between the hours of 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., Monday thru Thursday, Nov. 13-16.

The party is open to all families with children under the age of 12 that live in Tioga County. Each child under 12 will receive an age appropriate toy, and every child will receive a stocking with candy and other goodies.

Along with a visit with Santa, guests will enjoy food, drinks, and fun activities. For more information, you can call the lodge at (607) 687-1039.