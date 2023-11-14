Letter: The Veteran……..

Dear Editor,

It is the VETERAN.

It is the VETERAN, not the PREACHER, who has given us FREEDOM of RELIGION.

It is the VETERAN, not the REPORTER, who has given us FREEDOM OF THE PRESS.

It is the VETERAN, not the POET, who has given us FREEDOM OF SPEECH.

It is the VETERAN, not the CAMPUS ORGANIZER, who has given us FREEDOM TO ASSEMBLE.

It is the VETERAN, not the LAWYER, who has given us the RIGHT TO A FAIR TRIAL.

It is the VETERAN, not the POLITICIAN, who has given us the RIGHT TO VOTE.

— Author unknown

Sincerely,

William L. Pletcher

Owego, N.Y.