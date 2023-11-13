Volunteer appreciation event held at ‘Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park’

On Nov. 5, a volunteer recognition and appreciation event took place at The Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park, welcoming dozens of dogs on a cool November day for a romp in the park. The event was also held on the same day as a Frenchie MeetUp, hosted by an independent group of French Bulldog lovers.

Throughout the mid-day, and during the event, there was hot coffee for guests and cider, dog biscuits for the pups, and volunteers were recognized to include Jim Malia, Pat Sweet, and other dedicated “Friends of the Park” that work diligently each day to keep things operating and maintained for use.

In addition to the volunteer celebration, Adam Weitsman, who funded the build of the park, threw the dog park a bone, donating funding for the recent mulch project in the agility portion of the park. The Owego Dog Owners Group, the Friends of the Dog Park and the guests that utilize this Owego gem are grateful for Adam’s continued support.

Donations for the park were also solicited. If you would like to donate to help keep the park operational and available for use, visit PayPal.Me/OwegoDogs. Your donations are tax-deductible.

The dog park is located within Hickories Park in Owego and is open for use during park hours. To learn more, view photos from the event, or to learn more about volunteering, you can follow The Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park on Facebook.