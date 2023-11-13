Volunteer appreciation event held at ‘Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park’

On Nov. 5, a volunteer recognition and appreciation event took place at The Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park, welcoming dozens of dogs on a cool November day for a romp in the park. The event was also held on the same day as a Frenchie MeetUp, hosted by an independent group of French Bulldog lovers.
Jim Malia, longtime park volunteer, was joined by his family on Nov. 5, and during the Volunteer Appreciation event held at The Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park. Jim, along with his dog Charlie, was recognized for his hard work in maintaining the park over the last several years to include fence repairs during flooding events and the clearing of snow following several major storms. Pictured joining him, from left, are Alex Maddock, Katie Malia, Mindy Malia, Tim Malia, Breezy Malia, Janelle Malia, and Jim. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Throughout the mid-day, and during the event, there was hot coffee for guests and cider, dog biscuits for the pups, and volunteers were recognized to include Jim Malia, Pat Sweet, and other dedicated “Friends of the Park” that work diligently each day to keep things operating and maintained for use.
Wendy Post, president of the Owego Dog Owners Group, is pictured with volunteer Pat Sweet and her dog Buck during a Volunteer Appreciation event held at The Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park on Nov. 5. Pat, along with her dog, has maintained the volunteer schedule and is a key volunteer that makes sure the park is operational and safe for all to use. Paws up to Pat! (Photo by Wendy Post)
In addition to the volunteer celebration, Adam Weitsman, who funded the build of the park, threw the dog park a bone, donating funding for the recent mulch project in the agility portion of the park. The Owego Dog Owners Group, the Friends of the Dog Park and the guests that utilize this Owego gem are grateful for Adam’s continued support.
Getting ready to have fun at the park! (Photo by Wendy Post)
Donations for the park were also solicited. If you would like to donate to help keep the park operational and available for use, visit PayPal.Me/OwegoDogs. Your donations are tax-deductible.
The dog park is located within Hickories Park in Owego and is open for use during park hours. To learn more, view photos from the event, or to learn more about volunteering, you can follow The Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park on Facebook.
A French Bulldog arrives for a special Frenchie Meet Up held the same day at the park. (Photo by Wendy Post)
This pup is ready to take part in the action! (Photo by Wendy Post)
A French Bulldog just taking it all in during a Frenchie Meet Up held Nov. 5, and on the same day as the volunteer appreciation and recognition event held at The Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Owego Dog Owners Group Board President Wendy Post is pictured with volunteer Jim Malia at the Nov. 5 volunteer recognition and appreciation event. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Some excited dogs arrive at The Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park during the volunteer appreciation and recognition event held last Sunday. (Photo by Wendy Post)
The Frenchie MeetUp group that spent time at The Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park last Sunday took a minute to pose with all of their pups! (Photo by Wendy Post)
This dog is staying warm with some extra attire at The Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park, and during last Sunday’s volunteer recognition and appreciation event. (Photo by Wendy Post)
This pup had a howling good time last Sunday, and during a volunteer recognition and appreciation event that took place at The Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Be the first to comment on "Volunteer appreciation event held at ‘Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park’"