What’s Happening for the week of November 12, 2023

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

NOVEMBER

American Legion Post 401 Breakfast, every Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. at the Post, located at 263 Front St. in Owego. Breakfast includes coffee and juice. Kids five and under eat free. The public is welcome.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Trivia Tuesdays, 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, 1 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Bring a friend. All are welcome. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Meditation with Ed Valentin – Fridays from 1 to 2 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. The Meditation sessions will be guided, focusing on breathing and healing. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 ext. 335.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

Yoga, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Free Parent / Child Playgroups, every Tuesday, 9 to 11 a.m., 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols. For more information, call Joan at (607) 258-1208 or email to jes49@cornell.edu.

Berkshire Free Library, Monday thru Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 12519 NY-38, Berkshire. Visit www.berkshirefreelibrary.org to learn more.

NOVEMBER 13

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees meeting, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

Vendor registration deadline for Spalding Memorial Library’s 9th Annual Christmas Market (set for Nov. 25). Food Trucks are welcome to apply. For an application, stop by the library or email to mcampbell@spaldinglibrary.org.

Newark Valley Community Connection will be hosting a Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. The cost is $5 for senior citizens and $7 for those under 60. There will be a presentation by Matt Kistner from Edward Jones on “Outsmarting the Scammers.” Email newarkvalleycc@gmail.com or call (607) 308-1503 for more information.

Train Stories at the Spencer Library, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

NOVEMBER 14

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Grand Union, 1145 NY-17C, Owego. To benefit the Owego Lions Club.

Tioga County Legislature’s Eleventh Regular Meeting of 2023, 12 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislature’s 2024 Tentative Budget Hearing, 10 a.m., Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Celebrate Fatherhood Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Berkshire Community Hall, 12633 St. Rte. 38 in Berkshire. This program aims to create a space where fathers can support one another and form connections to their community. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 330.

VFW Chicken Gyro Dinner, VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $12 per person. For takeout call (607) 687-1371. Open to the public.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

Alcohol & Substance Abuse (ASA) Subcommittee meeting, 10:30 a.m. at the Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86376342457?pwd=zaWKalQTroDQW2Ilw5VvLpH3yFA2AM.1; Meeting ID: 863 7634 2457; Passcode: 408188

Office of Persons with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) meeting, 9 a.m. at the Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88905068107?pwd=QJUAxLgserUwtVOdloXaceD1nfVC5p.1; Meeting ID: 889 0506 8107; Passcode: 361885

NOVEMBER 15

Tioga County Planning Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Tioga County Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Route 38, Owego.

Tioga County SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., 183 Corporate Dr., Owego. For questions, call (607) 687-3553 or email to walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Beginner Hustle Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

Carantouan Greenway will lead a morning woods walks at its Wildwood Reserve in the Town of Barton at 9 a.m. Bring binoculars if you have them as participants will be identifying and documenting resident and migrating birds, as well as exploring the various habitats. No reservations needed, just show up. For more information, call (607) 565-2636.

Craft with PACT at Inspire, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

Tioga County Council of Government / Shared Services Meeting, noon, Tioga County Office Building, Hubbard Auditorium, 56 Main St., Owego.

Warriors Book Club, 4 to 4:45 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. The book series is recommended for ages eight to 12.

NOVEMBER 16

Hazard Mitigation Plan meeting, 2-3:30 p.m., Topic: Set Goals and Scenario Planning via zoom at https://zoom.us/j/99559792625?pwd=Sy9KTnBHeTdEMy9GWlEwOTFaMGl1QT09; Meeting ID: 995 5979 2625; Passcode: 614371

Community Services Board meeting, 9:30 a.m. at the Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87148029656?pwd=qe2yxmZS0fySDapEKH61fpmasx5xt8.1; Meeting ID: 871 4802 9656; Passcode: 723947

Afternoon Book Club – The Broken Girls by Simone St. James, 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Just Say Yes to Fruits and Vegetables with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, 10-11 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Free cooking demonstrations with easy, low-cost recipes. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

Thanksgiving Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Reservations are required. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat. Suggested contribution for ages 60 and over is $5 and ages under 60 are $7.

Dinner and Trivia fundraiser for the Newark Valley Community Center, dinner at 5 p.m., Trivia at 6:30 p.m., 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. The cost is $8 for a dinner of chili and macaroni and cheese. Dessert, soda, and coffee (or bring a beverage of your choice) will be available. Trivia is $5 per person. Teams of three to four can compete for prizes. If you don’t have a team they can match you up with others to create a team. Email newarkvalleycc@gmail.com or call (607) 308-1503 for more information.

NOVEMBER 17

Spencer Senior Social Hour, Trivia, and NY Connects Office Hours, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Inspire S-VE Community & Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. Enjoy good food and great company. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

Circle Group – Music and Movement, Crafts and Snack for Toddlers, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Waverly Baptist Church, 25 Tioga St., Waverly.

VFW Crab Cakes with French Fries and Coleslaw Dinner, VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $17 per person. For takeout call (607) 687-1371. Open to the public.

Stories, Songs, and a Craft, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Ms. Jess will read Thanksgiving stories. They will have playtime with the blocks following the 11 a.m. session. All ages are invited.

NOVEMBER 18

Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Lunch is available. Benefits the Apalachin United Women in Faith.

Big Flats Coin Club Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion, 45 Olcott Rd. S., Big Flats. Free Admission. For more information, call (607) 542-8860.

MakerSpace: Holiday Stockings, 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration is required by calling (607) 625-3333.

Chicken Alfredo Dinner followed by the Dean Goble Band, Newark Valley Connection / old Congregational Church, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley. Dinner seating is limited and reservations are requested. Minimum concert donation is $10 and dinner and concert suggested donation is $20. Email newarkvalleycc@gmail.com or call (607) 308-1503 for reservations or more information.

Common Choral Group Free Concert “Celebrate the Holidays”, 7 p.m., Clemens Center’s Powers Theater, 207 Clemens Center Parkway, Elmira, N.Y. For more information, call (607) 734-6821.

NOVEMBER 19

Owego Rotary’s Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. Proceeds from booth rental, basket raffle, silent auction, and the 50/50 are donated to Rotary’s efforts to end polio.

NOVEMBER 20

Turkey Stories at Spencer Library, 10 to 11 a.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

NOVEMBER 21

Tioga County 2nd Monthly Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

VFW Fish Sandwich with Mac and Cheese Dinner, VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $13 per person. For takeout call (607) 687-1371. Open to the public.

NOVEMBER 22

Food Bank of the Southern Tier Apalachin Lions Walk-Up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Registration required by Nov. 21 at 8:30 a.m. or until full. Call 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd.

Carantouan Greenway will lead a morning woods walks at its Wildwood Reserve in the Town of Barton at 9 a.m. Bring binoculars if you have them as participants will be identifying and documenting resident and migrating birds, as well as exploring the various habitats. No reservations needed, just show up. For more information, call (607) 565-2636.

NOVEMBER 24

Christmas-themed Line Dance Lesson / Party, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Inspire S-VE Community Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. The cost is $10 per person. For more information, email to Zach@philosophyfamilyfarm.com or call (802) 249-5556.

VFW Stuffed Shells with Meatball and Sausage Dinner, VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $15 per person. For takeout call (607) 687-1371. Open to the public.

NOVEMBER 25

9th Annual Christmas Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

8th Annual Candor Holiday Parade, 5:30 p.m. step off at the Candor Village BallPark. Parade is Route 96 / Spencer Road down Main Street to the Candor High School, sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion. Visit www.facebook.com/CandorNYHolidayParade.

NOVEMBER 27

Adult Computer Literacy Class, 5 to 7p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration required, call (607) 625-3333.

Dinosaur Stories at Spencer Library, 10 to 11 a.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

NOVEMBER 28

Celebrate Fatherhood Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., The Red Door, 359 Broad St., Waverly. This program aims to create a space where fathers can support one another and form connections to their community. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 330.

Life After a Stroke / Stroke Support Group, 1 to 3 p.m., Vestal Library, 320 Vestal Pkwy. E., Vestal. For stroke survivors and caregivers. For information, call Sue at (607) 754-3405.

VFW Philly Cheesesteak with Potato Salad Dinner, VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $12 per person. For takeout call (607) 687-1371. Open to the public.

NOVEMBER 29

Beginner Hustle Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

NOVEMBER 30

Hazard Mitigation Plan meeting, 2-3:30 p.m., Topic: Review Activities via zoom at https://zoom.us/j/93342517424?pwd=OE9NNmhrSSt3cjYrOVRySG01Ti8xdz09; Meeting ID: 933 4251 7424; Passcode: 361733

2023 Tioga County ‘Business 2 Business’ Expo, 9 a.m. to noon, Business After Hours and Cocktail Hour from 5 to 6 p.m., Tioga Downs Casino Resort, 2384 W. River Rd., Nichols. For more information about registering or sponsoring the event, visit www.tiogachamber.com or call Sabrina Henriques, Tioga Chamber CEO and president, at (607) 687-7335.

Waverly Library Pumpkin Smoothie, 10:30 to 12 p.m., 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly.

DECEMBER 1

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15 per person.

Concert by the “Balladeer of the Southern Tier” and his band, Pat Kane with West o’Clare, 6:30 p.m., Sayre Theatre, Sayre, Pa. Discounted adult tickets are available in advance for $20 at these locations (children’s tickets are $10): Roof Jewelers, Towanda, Pa.; Yale’s Music Shop, Athens, Pa.; Sayre Public Library; and The Goat Boy in Owego, N.Y. or call (570) 265-3009.

Circle Group – Music and Movement, Crafts and Snack for Toddlers, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Waverly Baptist Church, 25 Tioga St., Waverly.

DECEMBER 6

Beginner Waltz Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

DECEMBER 7

Hazard Mitigation Plan meeting, 2-3:30 p.m., Topic: Review Draft Plan via zoom at https://zoom.us/j/99267602170?pwd=dmNZMG5BSnNac0R2TzBGQ3Z2QkNoUT09; Meeting ID: 992 6760 2170; Passcode: 816955

DECEMBER 8

Circle Group – Music and Movement, Crafts and Snack for Toddlers, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Waverly Baptist Church, 25 Tioga St., Waverly.

DECEMBER 9

Whole Food Plant Based Free Community Dinner, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Tioga County Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1090 Owego Rd., Candor.

DECEMBER 10

The Needhams Gospel Group, 6 p.m., East Smithfield Federated Church, corner of Church and Main Street, East Smithfield, Pa. A love offering will be received to help further the ministry of The Needhams. Refreshments will be served in the fellowship hall following the concert.

DECEMBER 11

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees Meeting, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

DECEMBER 13

Beginner Waltz Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

DECEMBER 15

Circle Group – Music and Movement, Crafts and Snack for Toddlers, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Waverly Baptist Church, 25 Tioga St., Waverly.

DECEMBER 20

Tioga County SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., 183 Corporate Dr., Owego. For questions, call (607) 687-3553 or email to walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Beginner Waltz Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

DECEMBER 27

Beginner Waltz Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

DECEMBER 31

Berkshire Free Library Annual Meeting of Board of Trustees, 3:30 pm., Route 38, Berkshire.

JANUARY 7

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees Meeting, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.