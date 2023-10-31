Village of Owego embarks on community-informed update of its Hazard Mitigation Plan 

Tioga County and the Village of Owego are currently conducting their five-year updates to their Hazard Mitigation Plans. In this update, severe storms, extreme temperatures, drought and flood will be addressed.

In a press release Nucci wrote, “Creating a thorough and well-informed plan for these hazards is crucial since only after the hazard mitigation plan and mitigation actions are adopted by the Village Board of Trustees, are these actions eligible for FEMA grant funding.”

A planning committee comprised of village officials, community members, and advisory board members will oversee the plan development. The Village is embarking upon a community-informed planning process in which five public meetings will be held from 2:30-3:30 p.m. in the conference room of the Village Office, located at 22 Elm St. in Owego. Meeting dates are Nov. 1, 9, 16, 30, and Dec. 7. The public is encouraged to attend.

To remotely attend from your computer, tablet or smartphone, visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/154755341, or you can dial in using your phone at +1 (872) 240-3311 with the access code: 154-755-341.

For more information about the hazard mitigation plan update, visit the Village of Owego website at www.villageofowego.com.