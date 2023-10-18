Village Appreciation event lights up the night!

On Oct. 6, the Owego Police Department, along with its Benevolent Association, was host to the 3rd Annual Village Appreciation Night event. Offered free to the community through the support of its sponsors, guests are offered free food, live music, a bonfire, games and prizes, face painting, hay wagon rides offered each year by Fritz Rudin, and a fireworks display that caps off the evening.
Pictured, OFD Chief Jim Morris and Andrew Churchman, 1st assistant Fire Chief, performed many volunteer tasks behind the scenes. Morris was recognized for his efforts in the community, and during Village Appreciation Night, held Oct. 6 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
The event celebrates the area’s first responders and strengthens relationships between the police village residents. In fact, Owego’s Mayor, along with Owego’s Police Commissioner, helped to flip the burgers again this year, and police officers helped to keep things moving.
Owego’s Fire Department, who also sponsors the event with funds from various raffles, assisted with keeping the bonfire stoked, along with police officers who worked all week to get things set up.
Fritz Rudin offered hay wagon rides during Village Appreciation Night, held Oct. 6 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Also represented at the event were the American Legion Riders, representatives offering information for Veterans, and several other agencies.
A 50/50 was held to help fund the event, with Christy Hall holding the winning ticket; and in a stroke of luck, Mike Thornton won both gas cards donated by Scott Smith & Son, Inc. Congratulations to both winners!
A firefighter keeps the bonfire going during Village Appreciation Night, held Oct. 6 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
The Owego Police Department extends thanks to those that made the 3rd Annual Village Appreciation Night a success! The event would not be possible without its community volunteers, and its sponsors that fund the event.
This year’s sponsors included the Floyd Hooker Foundation, Cops 4 A Cause, Tioga Downs Casino Resort, Owego Fire Department Raffle Fund, Tioga State Bank, Greg’s Auto Sales, and John Whitmore.
Devon Lawton & The Inlaws perform during Village Appreciation Night, held Oct. 6 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
In Kind sponsors included Wagner Lumber; Southern Tier Hardwoods; Scott, Smith & Son, Inc.; Confection Connection; Friends of the Evergreen Cemetery; and F. W. Webb.
To view more photos, a video of the spectacular fireworks display by American Fireworks Display, LLC, and a Reel from the evening’s activities you can follow The Owego Pennysaver on Facebook.
Village Officials cook things up during the Oct. 6 Village Appreciation Night event, held at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Guests arriving at Village Appreciation Night enjoyed the Kids’ Tent, organized by Wendy Post, Sherry Plater, Brie from Briezy Designs, and Donna Day, was enjoyed by many. A craft to take home, free prizes and candy, and games like the bean bag toss and mystery box were all made possible with funding provided by the event sponsors. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Shona Williams and her son volunteer to help out at the Kids’ Tent that was offered to guests during the Oct. 6 Village Appreciation Night event, held at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Guests enjoy the bonfire during the Oct. 6 Village Appreciation Night event, held at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Sebby S. Truesdail was onsite to provide his online videos and recap during Village Appreciation Night, held Oct. 6 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Guests enjoy giveaways by Owego’s Fire Department during the Oct. 6 Village Appreciation Night event, held at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
A good crowd arrives for the 3rd Annual Village Appreciation Night, held Oct. 6 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Face painting was popular during the Village Appreciation Night event, held Oct. 6 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Youth browse through books at the Family Reading Partnership bus, parked at the event and open to youth during Village Appreciation Night, held Oct. 6 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Some young guests enjoy an evening out during Village Appreciation Night, held Oct. 6 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Brie, from Briezy Designs, on the right, takes a break from the Kids’ Tent with some of her young helpers during Village Appreciation Night, held Oct. 6 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
A volunteer offers a young guest, who was dressed festively for the event, a bottle of water during Village Appreciation Night, held Oct. 6 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
The Owego Fire Department set up a nice display during Village Appreciation Night, held Oct. 6 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Fireworks, by American Fireworks Display, LLC out of Oxford, N.Y. capped off the evening. The 15-minute show was nothing less than spectacular. Photo by Wendy Post.
Local officers arrive for Village Appreciation Night, held Oct. 6 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego. Serving as the hosts for the event, officers, village officials and volunteers worked to bring food to the event and to assist with set up. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Sonya Bement is pictured with Maxie, a certified Critical Incident Therapy Dog, during Village Appreciation Night, held Oct. 6 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Jonathan and Audra Marks enjoy time out at the fairgrounds during Village Appreciation Night, held Oct. 6 in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Brie, from Briezy Designs, helps children with their crafts during Village Appreciation Night, held Oct. 6 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
American Legion Riders attended Village Appreciation Night, held Oct. 6 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Peter Gordon, with the Friends of the Evergreen Cemetery, once again brought a cornhole course, which was popular among guests attending Village Appreciation Night, held Oct. 6 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Friends gather for some food, fun, the bonfire and camaraderie felt during Village Appreciation Night, held Oct. 6 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)
