Village Appreciation event lights up the night!

On Oct. 6, the Owego Police Department, along with its Benevolent Association, was host to the 3rd Annual Village Appreciation Night event. Offered free to the community through the support of its sponsors, guests are offered free food, live music, a bonfire, games and prizes, face painting, hay wagon rides offered each year by Fritz Rudin, and a fireworks display that caps off the evening.

The event celebrates the area’s first responders and strengthens relationships between the police village residents. In fact, Owego’s Mayor, along with Owego’s Police Commissioner, helped to flip the burgers again this year, and police officers helped to keep things moving.

Owego’s Fire Department, who also sponsors the event with funds from various raffles, assisted with keeping the bonfire stoked, along with police officers who worked all week to get things set up.

Also represented at the event were the American Legion Riders, representatives offering information for Veterans, and several other agencies.

A 50/50 was held to help fund the event, with Christy Hall holding the winning ticket; and in a stroke of luck, Mike Thornton won both gas cards donated by Scott Smith & Son, Inc. Congratulations to both winners!

The Owego Police Department extends thanks to those that made the 3rd Annual Village Appreciation Night a success! The event would not be possible without its community volunteers, and its sponsors that fund the event.

This year’s sponsors included the Floyd Hooker Foundation, Cops 4 A Cause, Tioga Downs Casino Resort, Owego Fire Department Raffle Fund, Tioga State Bank, Greg’s Auto Sales, and John Whitmore.

In Kind sponsors included Wagner Lumber; Southern Tier Hardwoods; Scott, Smith & Son, Inc.; Confection Connection; Friends of the Evergreen Cemetery; and F. W. Webb.

To view more photos, a video of the spectacular fireworks display by American Fireworks Display, LLC, and a Reel from the evening’s activities you can follow The Owego Pennysaver on Facebook.