Owego resident getting by with a little help from his friends

An Owego resident that has found himself with some new challenges is getting by with a little help from his friends. On Saturday, Oct. 7, and in the rain, about half a dozen members of the Punishers Apalachin New York Chapter (PANYC) arrived to build a handicapped ramp for Kevin Miller, an Owego resident that had his leg amputated after infection set in.

With deep roots set in the community, Miller had no other option than to remove the leg to prevent further infection; and now, after a Sept. 20 surgery, he is on his way to recovery. Always busy, however, the slowing down won’t be for long.

Kevin and his wife, Teri, settled on George Street when they bought their current home, and have remained a great neighbor to all, especially this writer. Always giving to the community, their work extends an arm every day to help the most vulnerable, and those in need.

Kevin has worked for several years in special education and served as the modified lacrosse coach three years prior; he has also been a youth coach for ten years, volunteering his time. A busy catering business was just picking up for Kevin as well as deer processing, which is upon us.

Kevin’s wife, Teri, is employed by Tompkins County Department of Social Services in Child Protective Services and will now be out of work for awhile as her husband begins his recovery, and gets back on his feet! According to Kevin, once he is fitted for a prosthetic, there will be no stopping him!

But in the meantime there are challenges. Both Kevin and Teri are out of work, with medical expenses mounting, and any side work has been put on hold for a bit.

Most of all, however, Kevin stated that he misses the kids he works with at school. As a program aide for special education, he will be most satisfied when he is able to return to the classroom.

In the interim, however, things are going to be a little bumpy; but Kevin, in his true nature, will get by with a little help from his friends.

A GoFundMe was set up immediately to assist the family with medical bills and to help relieve some of the financial burden as Kevin’s recovery continues. You can donate and read updates regarding his recovery at https://gofund.me/bddcce16.

A step further, the Punishers PANY Chapter gave Kevin an even bigger boost by constructing a ramp that will allow him to get in and out of his home until he is up and walking, possibly running, with the prosthetic.

Kevin met PANYC Member Justin Wilt, also known as “Wrong Way”, while he was coaching youth football; their sons were playing together as well, strengthening the bond even further. When Justin learned of Kevin’s need for mobility, the group jumped into action.

“Kevin has done a lot of cooking for fundraisers, and he is always helping people out,” said Wilt.

Arriving with an arsenal of tools and a few fellow members, the group was able to construct the handicap accessible ramp in one day, and in the rain. This act of kindness will offer some freedom to come and go while a prosthetic is worked and physical therapy continues.

Teri, Kevin’s wife, is also grateful for the ramp, stating that mobility is the big issue at this point.

“There is a lot of lifting,” said Teri, “and I’m building some muscles.”

The ramp, for Kevin, is the key to furthering his mobility at this juncture, and his attitude and all the support he is receiving will get him through these challenging times.

The Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club is a brotherhood of law enforcement officers, court officers, correctional officers, and other justice system professionals, emergency medical services, firefighters, military, and like minded individuals.

To learn more about the Punishers LEMC, you can find “Punishers LE/MC PANYC Apalachin” on Facebook.