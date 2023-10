Tioga County Property Transactions

On Oct. 6, 2023, property located at 6 Beldon Ryan Rd., Town of Richford, from Vernon and Lisa Ryan to Neil and Delilah Iovino for $265,000.

On Oct. 6, 2023, property located at Perry Road, Town of Richford, from Vernon and Lisa Ryan to White Tail Farms LLC for $32,000.

On Oct. 10, 2023, property located at 34 Pembroke Dr., Town of Owego, from Daniel and Tina Rider to Jason and Jennifer Krise for $402,500.

On Oct. 10, 2023, property located at 12 Newberry Dr., Town of Owego, from Jason and Jennifer Krise to Jennifer Kazmark for $335,000.

On Oct. 10, 2023, property located at 10 Kinney St., Village of Candor, from Tracy McClure to Kyle Coleman for $218,000.

On Oct. 10, 2023, property located at 352 Crumtown Rd., Town of Spencer, from Melanie Osterhout to Rebecca Szurczynski for $179,900.

On Oct. 10, 2023, property located at 12 Orange St., Village of Waverly, from Kristen Heath N/K/A to Cassandra Svoboda and David Mendola for $140,000.

On Oct. 10, 2023, property located at 128 Parsons Hill Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Frederick and Mildred Mellem to Justin and George Sr. Hoffmier for $20,000.

On Oct. 11, 2023, property located at 1 Browns Lane, Village of Owego, from William Woodard to Carrie Smith and Brean Schaffer for $187,000.