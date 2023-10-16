Hiawatha Soccer accepting signups

Hiawatha Soccer is now taking sign ups for their Winter Session 1, which runs from November thru January. Hiawatha Soccer is a not-for-profit youth travel soccer club, based in Owego, N.Y. Teams range from under-8 through under-19.

Participants interested in the Winter Session must register by Oct. 31 for the full session benefit. Practice begins the week of Nov. 6

Membership and league costs for U8 are $105; U10 is $145; and U12 is $170.

To register, visit go.teamsnap.com or scan the QR Code. For registration questions, email to hiawatha.registrar@gmail.com.