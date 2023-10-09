4-H members are pictured with their giant pumpkins prior to the auction's start. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Posted By: psadvert
October 9, 2023
On Oct. 1, Iron Kettle Farm, located in Candor, N.Y., held the Tioga County 4-H Youth Development’s Pumpkin Auction. The proceeds went back to the 4-H members.
4-H members are pictured with their giant pumpkins prior to the auction’s start. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Pictured is the first prizewinner and first pumpkin of the afternoon to be auctioned, Wyatt Zorn, with his enormous 554 lb. pumpkin. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Pictured is the first prizewinner and first pumpkin of the afternoon to be auctioned, Wyatt Zorn, with his enormous 554 lb. pumpkin. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
The second prizewinner and second pumpkin of the afternoon to be auctioned belonged to Wyatt’s younger brother, Grayson Zorn, with his 485 lb. runner up. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)
Be the first to comment on "The Giant Pumpkin Auction"