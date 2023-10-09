The Giant Pumpkin Auction

The Giant Pumpkin Auction4-H members are pictured with their giant pumpkins prior to the auction's start. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

Posted By: psadvert October 9, 2023

On Oct. 1, Iron Kettle Farm, located in Candor, N.Y., held the Tioga County 4-H Youth Development’s Pumpkin Auction. The proceeds went back to the 4-H members.

The Giant Pumpkin Auction

4-H members are pictured with their giant pumpkins prior to the auction’s start. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

The Giant Pumpkin Auction

Pictured is the first prizewinner and first pumpkin of the afternoon to be auctioned, Wyatt Zorn, with his enormous 554 lb. pumpkin. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

The Giant Pumpkin Auction

Pictured is the first prizewinner and first pumpkin of the afternoon to be auctioned, Wyatt Zorn, with his enormous 554 lb. pumpkin. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

The Giant Pumpkin Auction

The second prizewinner and second pumpkin of the afternoon to be auctioned belonged to Wyatt’s younger brother, Grayson Zorn, with his 485 lb. runner up. (Photo by Kenneth J. Waterhouse)

 

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "The Giant Pumpkin Auction"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*