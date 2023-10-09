Overview to Starting a Business

Posted By: psadvert October 9, 2023

The Tioga Arts Council (TAC) will present Overview to Starting a Business on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 179 Front St. in Owego.

Drawing from SCORE’s series, Simple Steps to Starting Your Business, over four hours this course will cover topics that include: Are you ready to start a business; Validating your business idea; How to use the Business Model Canvas; Legal formation options; Marketing plans; How to get further help.

As much as possible the class will be interactive. The course is geared towards the solo entrepreneur including those in the artistic world.

This is a free workshop, but registration is required. To register, visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org/workshops.

SCORE was founded in 1964 and has helped more than 11 million entrepreneurs start, grow or successfully exit a business. SCORE volunteers provide free, expert mentoring, resources and education in all 50 U.S. states and territories. For more information, visit www.score.org

