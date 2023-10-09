Nichols – Tioga Lions Club to host Community Outreach Presentations

The Nichols – Tioga Lions Club recently announced their first in a series of Community Outreach presentations. These free presentations will highlight quality-of-life issues in retirement, which is important to all area residents. Local businesses and non-profits will address various topics and offer help to navigate these important issues.

The first of the series will be offered on Tuesdays in October at the Nichols Fire Station Community Room, from 10 a.m. to noon.

On Oct. 10, an overview of Tioga Opportunities programs and staying active in your community through volunteerism will be presented. Tioga Opportunities, Inc., located in Owego, is a community action agency serving all areas of Tioga County.

On Oct. 17, Jody Cooley with Sutfin Funeral Chapel will present pre-planning your final wishes. Jody Cooley is a licensed funeral professional that has served families for nearly 35 years with her parents, David and Carol Cooley. Together they own and operate the Sutfin Funeral Chapel in Nichols and the MacPherson Funeral Home in Newark Valley.

On Oct. 24, Cell phone tech, with hands on help by students from the Tioga High School Honor Society, will be presented. Guests must bring a cell phone and any usernames and passwords for your phone and apps such as Facebook, e-mail, TikTok, and Twitter.

The Tioga Center Honor Society is a group of 35 students in grades 11 and 12 at Tioga High School. Each student must maintain an average of 85% during their high school career. Honor Society students also participate in various community service events, as well as extracurricular school activities.

On Oct. 31, the S.E.E.D. PLANNING GROUP will present Cashflow Management in Retirement. This series will offer 1-hour presentations followed by Q&A sessions and light refreshments. There is no cost to attend, but reservations are encouraged. Call Julie Wendela at (607) 687-3511 to reserve your seat.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group, a fee-only financial planning firm founded by Tioga Central School class of 2000 graduate Travis Maus, will present on the fundamental principles of retirement income planning. The session encompasses pensions, Social Security and retirement accounts, and how to tailor each of these financial instruments to match individual circumstances.

The presentation will also focus on selecting the best pension alternative, determining timing for Social Security claims, and devising effective strategies for withdrawing funds from retirement accounts.