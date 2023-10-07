Local motorcycle group collects donations for two local animal shelters

Endless Mountains Riders PAR WR, a local motorcycle chapter of the national Wing’d Rider organization, based out of Sayre, Pa., recently held two charity oriented events that raised almost $1,000 worth of supplies and dollars for two local Humane Societies, the Bradford County Humane Society in Ulster, Pa. and Stray Haven Humane Society in Waverly, N.Y.

The events were the Chapter’s Annual Gumball Ride / Poker Run on July 15, and the first Pennsylvania WR District Rally on Aug. 25 and 26 in Sayre, Pa. The District Rally is the statewide Wing’d Rider Rally, drawing members from across Pennsylvania and the Southern Tier of New York.

Donations were collected at each, including cash, dog and cat food, treats, toys, and cleaning supplies based on the ‘wish list’ provided by each shelter.

The motorcycle group officers all stated, “It was great to help out two very worthwhile local organizations with our summer events.”