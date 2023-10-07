Owego Lions Club to hold ‘Ticket Auction’

The Owego Lions Club will hold a “Ticket Auction” at the Loyal Order of the Moose, located at 3 Goodrich Rd. in Owego, on Saturday, Oct. 7. Doors open at 6 p.m., and drawings begin at 7 p.m. Guests can purchase a sheet of 26 tickets for $2.00, and there’s no limit on how many you buy.

Many items will be available from new to gently used. Also, various local businesses have donated items for the auction.

How does the “Ticket Auction” work? You will have 25 tickets to put into bags by each item. The 26th ticket is entered into the Door Prize drawings. You can put all 25 tickets in one bag / one item, or distribute them in various bags on several items you want a chance to win. There is one hour to distribute your tickets.

Other activities include a 50/50 Raffle, Special Raffle, and a Bake Sale. Refreshments will be available for purchase.