Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Sept. 4, 2023 through Sept. 10, 2023 there were 118 calls for service, three traffic tickets were issued, there was one Mental Health Hold reported, and the department responded to one motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Robbie B. Roberts, age 29 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), Operation of Motor Vehicle While Impaired by Drugs in the First Degree (Misdemeanor), Uninspected Motor Vehicle (Violation), and Unlicensed Driver (Violation) following a Traffic Stop on McMaster Street. Roberts was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

During the early part of September, NYSEG introduced a new formula for a scent that is added to the natural gas lines. Due to natural gas being odorless, the new scent is easily recognizable. Owego Police Officers have responded to over 25 calls of Natural Gas Leaks throughout the Village of Owego. The Police response is in addition to Owego Fire Department and NYSEG Technicians.

During these incidents, the Owego Fire Department uses a Natural Gas Leak Detector, Owego Police evacuates the buildings, and NYSEG repairs the leaks. The Owego Police Department would like to remind anyone that if you smell a natural gas leak, exit the residence or business and call 911.