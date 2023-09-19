Tioga County Land Bank demolishes vacant and blighted homes in the Village of Owego  

The demolition of four residential structures owned by the Tioga County Property Development Corporation (Tioga County Land Bank) is underway in the Village of Owego. The structures, located at 94 and 98 Spencer Ave., 98 Fox St. and 54 Temple St., have been a source of blight in these neighborhoods for many years.

Gorick Construction Co., Inc., is completing the demolitions in coordination with Keystone Environmental Services, the firm that will be handling environmental testing for the project.

“We are excited to see these demolitions underway,” said Tioga County Land Bank Director Brittany Woodburn, adding, “The Land Bank acquired these properties throughout 2022 and 2023, and the removal of these distressed structures will eliminate significant blight in these neighborhoods. In addition to the demolitions, the Land Bank is also currently working to stabilize, clean, and rehabilitate several other properties located in communities throughout Tioga County.”

The Tioga County Land Bank is a not-for-profit organization charged with managing and repurposing an inventory of underused, abandoned, or foreclosed property in Tioga County. The goal of this organization is to maximize these properties to their best possible reuse, return properties to the tax rolls, increase housing opportunities, revitalize and strengthen neighborhoods and communities, and develop a land bank program that breaks the cycle of lost and distressed properties.