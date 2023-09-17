A Pastor’s Thoughts: Things I would tell my 20 year old self

Build a relationship with God so you can chase awesome, in all places, in words and in art, in nature and in creativity, as fuel for your heart.

Don’t hurry to grow up; actually, keep the mindset of a child who is curious and unafraid to explore things you don’t know; try things you aren’t good at and enjoy every risk, every attempt to try something new without being afraid to fail will teach your soul new tricks

Read more books! Reads are Leaders and KNOWLEDGE is more valuable than money! Take walks and look at the sky; go get lost, for what you will discover when you feel like you have no idea where you are will create lasting memories.

Be the author of your stories and spend time with your imagination, and ask people to tell you their story. You will hear some amazing tales.

Be courageous in discovering who you are, the glory and uniqueness of the beautiful you. You have a voice that is true and good; do not be afraid to go out on your own, particularly in social situations. You are stronger than you know. And you are actually not uninteresting. Life is more fun when you live it.

Let your heart feel the pain of your mistakes, the depth of darkness in you without God, and let God touch every space in your heart, removing all deceit, all envy, and all pride. You are dust, the mist of God’s spirit, which is altogether perfect. (You are so beautifully imperfect.)

Be honest, and be true to yourself and to everyone you meet. Consider what it is you truly believe and what you don’t, and don’t pretend anything different. Stand on the truth of God and the words in RED! Live with authenticity and vulnerability. Your mistakes don’t define you but they do help to mold. Let these traits be your superpower.

You are dearly loved. Stand close to God and allow him to be the light. Love people, really love them, and see where it takes you!