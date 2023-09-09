Photo: OFA Class of 1960 holds ‘delayed’ 60th reunion

The picnic attendees, pictured front row from left, include Janice Dodge Lorey, Darlene Beauter Poelman, Marylou Minni Seymour, Merrilee Vance Doyle-Hornbuckle, Faye Guthrie Parisella, Sam Thomas, and Jim Beauter; in the second row is Carolyn Kany Squier, Pat Squier Motsko, and Clyde Tackley; in the back row is Walt Beardslee, and Gary Nichols. Class provided photo.
September 9, 2023
During the weekend of Aug. 25-26, the OFA Class of 1960 held its delayed “60th” year reunion comprised of a Friday evening mixer, a Saturday midday catered picnic, and an evening dinner at Donoli’s Restaurant.
