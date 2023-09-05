Tioga Downs Casino Resort supports Southern Tier Veterans with generous donation

In an uplifting display of community solidarity, Tioga Downs Casino Resort presented a check for $128,000 to the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group (STVSG) last week. This generous donation came on the heels of a sold-out benefit concert that took place on July 28 featuring the legendary band Three Dog Night, and an equally generous match by the casino’s owner, Jeff Gural.

The check presentation occurred on Friday, Aug. 25, at the casino, located on River Road in Nichols, N.Y. The event saw representatives from both Tioga Downs and STVSG coming together to mark this significant occasion.

Gural, locally renowned for his philanthropic giving, gave a brief speech to the numerous media representatives in attendance, emphasizing his profound respect for our veterans and their courage. He shared that he had recently crossed something off his bucket list by visiting Normandy, and had the honor of learning a lot of inside information about the invasion from General Eisenhower’s grandson.

Gural described the yearly concerts for veterans at Tioga Downs as one of his favorite nights, and said that he was especially glad they had found the right band to fill the place this year. Three Dog Night was a sellout early, making this year’s contribution the biggest check Tioga Downs had ever presented to the veterans.

The veterans benefit concert resonated deeply within the community, selling out all 3,200 available tickets and raising a noteworthy $64,000. Demonstrating further commitment, Gural personally matched the raised amount, amplifying the contribution to an impressive $128,000.

“Our veterans and their families hold a special place in my heart,” said Gural. “This contribution stands as an expression of our gratitude for all of their service and sacrifice to our country.”

STVSG, a 501(c)(3) public charity operating out of Vestal, N.Y., is dedicated to building an exhaustive resource network for local veterans, service members, and their families spanning the Southern Tier of New York and the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania. The funds are set to bolster STVSG’s ongoing initiatives, which include forging strategic collaborations aimed at holistic support, addressing the physical, emotional, and economic facets of veterans’ well-being. They can be reached by calling (607) 205-8332 or e-mailing info@stvsg.org.

Tioga Downs Casino Resort stands as a celebrated gaming hub in the Southern Tier. Beyond its rich array of gaming options, it’s esteemed for its historic 5/8 mile racetrack, spotlighting some of the state’s most competitive harness racing. To delve deeper into Tioga Downs and its persistent community outreach efforts, visit www.tiogadowns.com.