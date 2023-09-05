The Pie that Molly Grew; Book Release and Birthday Bash taking place September 9 at TAC

On behalf of Supporting Artist Sue Heavenrich, the Tioga Arts Council (TAC) will present The Pie that Molly Grew for a Book Release and Birthday Bash on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 1: 30 p.m. at TAC, located at 179 Front St. in Owego.

Together, guests will celebrate the release of The Pie that Molly Grew with a reading and a party. There will be cake. There will also be a book signing, science and art activities, and a chance to win a prize. Riverow Bookshop will also have books for sale.

Sue Heavenrich used to teach science and report on science and agriculture for newspapers. Now she writes books for children and creates programs for schools and libraries. Sue writes her books on an ancient desk that came with the house that sits on a hill, once part of a farm in right here in Tioga County. The plants and wildlife outside her back door inspire her stories.

Most often you’ll find her in the garden tending to the pumpkin patch and counting pollinators for citizen science.

To learn more about Sue Heavenrich, visit www.sueheavenrich.com/ or www.facebook.com/SueHeavenrichWriter/.

For additional information, email to tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.