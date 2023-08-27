A Pastor’s Thoughts: Are You Thirsty?

I recently read a story about a young salesman who was really struggling. He tried and tried to make a sale, but never was able to close a deal. He went to his manager who was an accomplished salesman for some help. At one point the exasperated young salesman said, “I guess it’s true. You can lead a horse to water but can’t make him drink.”

The experienced salesman replied, “That’s where you’re wrong. Your job is not to make them drink; it’s to make them thirsty.”

So many times Jesus followers have made the same mistake. We give up on telling people about salvation in Jesus because no one seems to respond. I struggled with this for a long time and believed I simply wasn’t good at getting those “horses” to drink! But getting someone to respond to God’s offer of forgiveness and life is not our job. Jesus wants His followers to simply BE His followers.

What I mean by that is there’s no special formula, no magical words, or catchy “hook” that you can use. Jesus wants those who believe in Him to follow Him – to go where He leads us, say, simply what He has already said, and most importantly act as He would act. That’s what it means when the Bible talks about Christ living in and through His people.

As they hear and see your life of joy even amid troubles, peace even in the darkest of days, and patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control, people will desire those traits that they’re missing. Your life will make them thirsty.

Peter wrote to the Church about that very thing. He said, “Jesus followers must worship Christ as Lord of your life. And if someone asks about your hope as a believer, always be ready to explain it. But do this in a gentle and respectful way. Keep your conscience clear. Then if people speak against you, they will be ashamed when they see what a good life you live because you belong to Christ.” (1 Peter 3:15-16)

When you love God and love the people He loves (which is everyone) your example, guided and empowered by Jesus in you, will create a desire to see some of that in THEIR life. And when they ask you how you live like that, just tell them it’s all about Jesus who gave His life for you and to you. And tell them His offer is still available to them.

Jesus said it Himself, He stood and shouted to the crowds, “Anyone who is thirsty may come to Me! Anyone who believes in me may come and drink.” (John 7:37-38)

You and I as Jesus followers are tasked with making people thirsty for a better Way to live, a clear Truth that you can depend on, and a Life more abundant and free than anything this world can offer. Make people thirsty for Jesus.

And the best part is that it doesn’t depend on you being “good enough”, “strong enough”, or “whatever enough” to live that kind of life. When you stop running your own life, ask Jesus to forgive your sin, and commit to follow Him as your Lord, He says “I’ve been waiting to hear that from you!” He does exactly what He has promised to do, forgive you and accept you as His child. You receive the Spirit of God to live IN you always as your guide and strength. Jesus will live His life through you as you trust and obey Him.

Stop trying to make “horses” drink and let them see your life as a Jesus follower, He will make them thirsty and you can point them to the Living Water, Jesus.