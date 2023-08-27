What’s Happening for the week of August 27, 2023

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

AUGUST

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) Class meets Tuesday and Thursday at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. This new class focuses on strength, balance and fitness for adults aged 65 and older. There will be 24 classes plus a pre and post assessment. Registration required by calling (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

Trivia Tuesdays, 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, 1 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Bring a friend. All are welcome. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Meditation with Ed Valentin – Fridays from 1 to 2 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. The Meditation sessions will be guided, focusing on breathing and healing. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 ext. 335.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

The First-Time Leader Development Program, January through Oct. 3 on every Tuesday of the month, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tioga Downs Casino, 2384 W. River Rd., Nichols. For more information, email to tds@tdspi.com, visit www.tdspi.com, or call (607) 221-6191.

Yoga, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

AUGUST 28

Annual Valley Chorus Picnic, 6 p.m. at the East Waverly pavilion. Bring a dish to pass, place setting, and drink.

AUGUST 29

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help.

AUGUST 31

Facebook Live Storytime, 10 a.m. Ms. Jess will live stream alphabet stories and songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page.

SEPTEMBER 1

Grillin’ and Chillin’, 5 to 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 401, 263 Front St., Owego. Menu features Ribeye Sandwiches, Burgers and Hot Dogs, with sides or without. The menu may vary from month to month; ages under five eat free.

Stories, songs, and a craft will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St. in Athens, Pa. This week Ms. Jess will read stories about the alphabet. All ages are invited.

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15 per person.

Berkshire Senior Social Hour and NY Connects, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at the Berkshire Fire Department, 12515 NY-38, Berkshire. Enjoy good food and great company. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

Nocturne: A Solo Exhibition by Amy Hoi-Ngan Hsiao, 5 to 8 p.m., 179 Front St., Owego. During the opening, enjoy an Artist Talk by Amy at 6 p.m.

Jacob Presents: The Man on the Twirly Moon, 5 to 8 p.m., Tioga Arts Youth Gallery, 179 Front St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 2

Katie Vaz Book Signing: Tiny Joys, A Guide to Embracing Your Inner Coastal Grandmother, Riverow Bookshop, 187 Front St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 4

Rummage and Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nichols United Methodist Church, 59 Main St., parking lot entrance.

Baked Goods and Yard Sale, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Nichols Presbyterian Church, Main Street, Nichols.

SEPTEMBER 5

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (county clerk, historian, real property, veterans, and elections) meeting, 10:30 a.m. in the Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, located at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

The Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society Meeting and Potluck Supper, 6 p.m., Airport Senior Community Club House, 78 Piper St. Sayre. Bring your own table service. Coffee, tea, and dessert will be provided. Free and open to the public. For more information, contact Inga at (607) 425-7426 or visit www.susquehannavalleyaudubon.org.

SEPTEMBER 6

NY Connects Office Hours, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Red Door Café, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Visit NY Connects office hours to learn how Tioga Opportunities, Inc. can help you.

SEPTEMBER 7

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 8

BINGO for Older Adults, 1 to 2 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

SEPTEMBER 9

Summer Music at Trout Ponds with Next to Kin, 4 to 7 p.m., 44 Spring St., Newark Valley.

Bingo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 10

Hymn Sing-along, 3 p.m., Rome Presbyterian Church, Route 187, Rome, Pa. Donations appreciated.

SEPTEMBER 11

Valley Chorus Rehearsal, 6:30 p.m., Waverly High School music room.

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees Meeting, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

SEPTEMBER 12

The Ninth Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2023 will be held at 12 p.m. in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, located at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 13

The Athens Senior Citizens Luncheon meeting will be held at noon at the Fortune Buffet, 1645 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa.

Candor Free Library Board of Trustees Meeting, 7 p.m., 2 Bank St., Candor.

Board Game Night, 4 to 6 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. This free event is open to all ages. They will have a variety of board games and fun. For more information, call (607) 687-4120.

SEPTEMBER 14

Free Concert by Southern Gospel Quartet Common Bond, 7 p.m., Sayre Christian Church, 427 South Keystone Ave. in Sayre, Pa. The ministry of the Common Bond Quartet is described as presenting songs that will minister to your heart and speak truth to your soul.

SEPTEMBER 15

“Planning for Incapacity: Protecting Assets from Long Term Care Expenses” with Greg Catarella, Esq., 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

Spencer Senior Social Hour and NY Connects – Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Inspire S-VE Community & Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. Enjoy good food and great company. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

SEPTEMBER 15 and 16

OFA Class of 1978 45th Class Reunion, Mixer on Friday at 6 p.m. at the John Barleycorn, located on Front Street in Owego; Saturday begins with golf at 8:30 a.m., Open Bar at 6 p.m., and Dinner at 7 p.m. at The Golf Club at Owego, 2771 Waits Rd., Owego. For more information, call Jan at (607) 687-4317 or email to jnoliscpa@gmail.com.

SEPTEMBER 17

Olde Time Cruise-In and Family Day, 9 a.m., Warren Township Community Center, Warren Center, Pa. There will be food and live music. Donations appreciated.

SEPTEMBER 20

Meditation Class, 4:30 p.m., Candor Free Library, 2 Bank St., Candor. Call or text (607) 354-1037 or email to LifeAlignment4You@gmail.com to sign up.

Tioga County SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., 183 Corporate Dr., Owego. For questions, call (607) 687-3553 or email to walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

SEPTEMBER 21

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Just Say Yes to Fruits and Vegetables with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, 10 to 11 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Free cooking demonstration with easy, low-cost recipes. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

SEPTEMBER 22

Waverly Senior Social Hour and NY Connects – Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Enjoy good food and great company. Call (607) 687-2140 to reserve your seat.

SEPTEMBER 23

A Community Indoor Garage Sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Apalachin United Methodist Church, located at 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Rent an 8-foot table for $20; for more information, call Sue at (607) 372-7371 or email to apalachintrea@yahoo.com.

SEPTEMBER 26

Life After a Stroke / Stroke Support Group for stroke survivors and caregivers. The group will meet at the Vestal Library, 320 Vestal Pkwy E., Vestal, from 1-3 p.m. For information call Sue (607) 754-3405.

TOI’s Community Health Fair, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tioga Downs Casino Resort, 2384 W. River Rd., Nichols. There will be free admission, door prizes, information, and resources. Enter to win a $100 Gift Card. Call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 for vendor and event information.

SEPTEMBER 27

Flu Shot Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Flu vaccines are available for those aged 19 and older. Walk-ins are welcome. Bring your insurance card. Call (607) 687-5333 with any questions.

Elderly Pharmaceutical Insurance Coverage Program (EPIC) Presentation, 1 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. A representative will share information on the program and assist attendees with questions and enrollment. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

SEPTEMBER 28

NY Connects Office Hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Visit NY Connects office hours to learn how Tioga Opportunities, Inc. can help you.

OCTOBER 6

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15 per person.

OCTOBER 9

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees Meeting, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

OCTOBER 11

Candor Free Library Board of Trustees Meeting, 7 p.m., 2 Bank St., Candor.

OCTOBER 14

Bingo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

OCTOBER 18

Tioga County SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., 183 Corporate Dr., Owego. For questions, call (607) 687-3553 or email to walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

NOVEMBER 3

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15 per person.

NOVEMBER 8

Candor Free Library Board of Trustees Meeting, 7 p.m., 2 Bank St., Candor.

NOVEMBER 11

Bingo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 13

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees Meeting, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

NOVEMBER 15

Tioga County SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., 183 Corporate Dr., Owego. For questions, call (607) 687-3553 or email to walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

DECEMBER 1

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15 per person.

DECEMBER 9

Bingo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

DECEMBER 11

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees Meeting, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

DECEMBER 20

Tioga County SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., 183 Corporate Dr., Owego. For questions, call (607) 687-3553 or email to walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

DECEMBER 31

Berkshire Free Library Annual Meeting of Board of Trustees, 3:30 pm., Route 38, Berkshire.

JANUARY 7

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees Meeting, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.