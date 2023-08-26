Tioga County Jr. Chamber: Empowering Young Leaders for a Thriving Community 

The Tioga County Jr. Chamber, established in 2022, is the first Jr. Chamber in the region, and making waves in the community by equipping young adults with the tools they need to become leaders and active participants in creating a brighter future for Tioga and Broome County. With a strong commitment to education, leadership development and community engagement, the program has already seen remarkable success.

Initiated with three students from Tioga and Broome County, the Tioga County Jr. Chamber is proud to celebrate the graduation of two students who have received college scholarships from the Tioga County Chamber Foundation. Receiving Scholarships were graduates Layla Etienne and Jackson Hoyt. These scholarships, generously sponsored by M&T Bank, reflect the program’s dedication to nurturing young talents and providing them with opportunities to excel.

The Jr. Chamber’s mission extends further, welcoming five new students from Owego Free Academy, Annabeth, Bella, Taylor and Brooklyn, Bryson is welcomed back for his second year as a Jr. Chamber member.

By fostering leadership skills, encouraging community service, and facilitating interactions with local business professionals, the program aims to create a dynamic business environment that benefits the entire community. The program is currently open to Tioga and Broome County schools with plans of expansion throughout the Southern Tier.

“At the heart of the Tioga County Jr. Chamber lies a vision of a better world, driven by empowered young leaders. We are passionate about promoting local businesses, fostering civic and cultural diversity, and instilling a sense of community pride,” stated Sabrina Henriques, CEO and president of the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce.

The nine-month program is carefully designed to engage young adults at a high school learning level. It covers five fundamental categories: understanding the role of a Chamber of Commerce, board training, process improvement and teamwork, finance management, and event coordination. Each session is curated with insights from local business leaders, ensuring that participants gain relevant real-world knowledge.

The program’s structure revolves around a summer session focused on recruitment, chamber education, board training, and event management. The fall session, beginning in September, will see the appointment of board positions including President, Vice President, Treasurer, and Secretary.

“Through our program, we’re instilling the essence of leadership and community engagement in these young minds. By communicating complex concepts in an accessible manner, we’re providing them with the tools to succeed,” added Henriques.

The Tioga County Jr. Chamber firmly believes that early involvement of the next generation is the key to future success. The program, funded by the Tioga County Chamber Foundation and supported by grants from the Community Foundation for South Central New York and M&T Bank, offers tuition-free education to its participants.

For more information about the Tioga County Jr. Chamber program, visit www.tiogachamber.com or contact Sabrina Henriques by email to business@tiogachamber.com.