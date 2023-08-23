Readers’ Column for the week of August 22, 2023

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

Special thank you to the young lady Friday at Kwik Fill. She helped a 91-year-old fill her gas tank. Special thanks to the young man that noticed my open gas tank and closed it while at the red light. There are so many good folks out there.

~

I am a senior citizen in my 70s. I have to wait for my Social Security check to pay my bills. How do I pay my bills on time when I receive my Social Security check on the fourth Wednesday of each month? By the time they get my check it is late.

~

On Aug. 8, several homes on Chemung Street in Waverly were broken into. Obviously there were people home at the time. I didn’t hear of anyone being harmed, thank God. I read that it took 45 minutes after the Waverly Police Department was called before they showed up. The police department is on Ithaca Street, not even a block away. Of course no one was caught, they had plenty of time to get away. My thought is, why did the police take so long and how safe do you people who live in the village of Waverly feel knowing your Police Department has acted like this? I do believe that the citizens are going to have to protect themselves.

~

This is for the person that has offered to give away canning jars. My phone number is (207) 347-9785. Thank you.

~

I wonder if smart meters will help the average person with their electricity. Right now we are paying more every other month than we are using. We should all pay for actual usage every month, all the time. It should be illegal to get charged for estimates.

~

This may sound silly, but people are riding their bikes on the wrong side of the road, and they’re walking on the wrong side of the road. When you’re walking you should be facing the traffic so you can see who’s coming. It’s all ages, it’s not just the young ones who are doing it, the adults are too. Do the right thing and take care of yourself.

~

This is for the person that said, “Most importantly, you don’t know the circumstance.” Circumstances obey the law. There are no circumstances that should prevent you from driving legally. If you’re working every day you should be able to have the money to make sure it’s totally legal and there is no reason for being uninspected, uninsured, unlicensed, unregistered. That’s just called laziness, not to have it done.

~

I have several pairs of prescription glasses from the past eight to 10 years. Does anyone know a drop off place or a number?

~

First of all, I just want to say my heart and prayers go out to the people of Maui with the fires. One thing I’m just curious about, however, is why didn’t they sound off the Tsunami Sirens that they have there? I’m just curious.

~

Here in the Christian communities, a place to help their fellow men and women, many churches and Christian organizations have a good deal of wealth and property ample to share. There are some Christian groups in the border states that appear to be answering the call of what would Jesus do? Good for them. But for the rest of the country, it appears that it’s a ‘not in my backyard’ kind of experience.

~

I worked hard for my money and if I patronize your business, you should have enough respect to ring me out and bag my goods! I worked in customer service most of my life and at no time did I stand there and watch my customers do my job. Shopping is hard (especially for the elderly / handicapped); by the time you reach the checkout you’re exhausted. The money they are losing due to theft, as well, should be an eye opener to them.

~

I put a message in here last week about Route 38 in Newark Valley. I stated that the noise level rose 44 decibels NOT to 44 decibels. It’s over 114 Decibels with all the trucks clanging! FIX ROUTE 38! With all the gas taxes, etc., and ten years of nothing happening, how feeble.

~

I’m giving out my late husband’s Yamaha Baby Grand Piano to any passionate instrument lover. Let me know if you are interested or have someone who would like to have the instrument. Leave a number in this column.

~

Using your ethnic background as an excuse for yelling at a meeting is an example of an immature individual. For gosh sakes, grow up.

~

For our pseudo intellectual friends of climate fright, in 1922 it was discovered that our universe is deterministic (unpredictable). In 1980 the mathematics of chaotic and non-linear systems was discovered. We do not have a complete understanding of the human body nor the higher tier environment in which we reside. Only idiots think they are so smart to predict without skepticism the end of the polar icecap. We are destroying our home not so much by actions, but by the stupidity of division by our political class. Learn some science and math, then sit down, shut up, and plant a tree.

~

If you really want intelligent answers to your climate questions, why would you look here? But first you need to ask a coherent question before you can expect a coherent answer.

~

When it comes to understanding the risks posed by climate change, consult reputable sources. For instance, the overview of the Fourth National Climate Assessment, published in 2018 during the Trump administration, starts with “Earth’s climate is now changing faster than at any point in the history of modern civilization, primarily as a result of human activities.” Major scientific organizations agree that global warming is real and serious. Check out sources like NOAA (National Oceanic and Aeronautics Administration), AAAS (American Association for the Advancement of Science), the National Academy of Sciences, and the IPCC (International Panel for Climate Change) if you want to know about the science rather than cherry picking facts to support a point of view.

~

Do you really expect someone who reads The Owego Pennysaver to give you all the complicated data of climate change in this column? You’re a funny person. Keep up the outrage; it’s amusing.

~

I attended Friday night at the Tioga County Fair. I enjoyed it, and volunteered for Saturday evening. At the main admissions gate I worked with other great volunteers and got to see a lot of the fairgoers. I recommend volunteering if you can.

~

I really miss Felix Roma bread. It was the best tasting bread that I could buy in this area. Many times it was hard to find as it was sold out. Could some enterprising individual please reopen the company and return this treat to us all?

National Political Viewpoints

If the fact checker is a Democrat they better be fact checked, because they are nothing but an arm of the lying Democrat Party and will do anything they have to do to take down conservatives.

~

They are targeting the Catholics; they don’t want any religion. They don’t know anyone who believes in the Almighty. I’m telling you, Satan is sitting in the White House. Believe it or not! Look what’s happened in the last three years. Look at the murders; look at the fires that they’re claiming are because of climate change. It’s arson! These people are evil and so corrupt. You people just turn a deaf ear and close your eyes to this. Satan has the power and you have to band together and talk to the Almighty and let him force Satan and his crew out.

~

I wonder if all those terrible fires in Maui, if they are going to come out and say it is climate change that did it. They would use anything to blame the climate. Boy, they must have a lot of money invested in that crap.

~

I’m so tired of you Republicans going after Hunter Biden. Give me a break! You’re not fooling anybody. It’s just like with the big Benghazi incident, it was a big old nothing burger. Aren’t you guys tired of throwing spaghetti against the wall and seeing if it will stick? Come on. How about governing America instead of trying to get even and retaliate for Trump?

~

From 2.5 to 3.9 billion years there has been weather on earth, and for 150 years the arrogant, fear mongering Democrats think they can predict the future. That’s wonderful, aren’t they brilliant? It’s all about fear mongering and getting control. We’re not buying what you’re selling. Get rid of the Green New Deal. Everybody wants a clean environment, but not at the expense that you’re doing it. Power. Power. Power.

~

It’s amazing what you can do when you get fake news, big tech and social media all on the same page, lying and smearing somebody’s reputation. They did it with Donald Trump for six years. Now they’re doing it with Ron DeSantis because he’s a threat, although he was the best governor during the pandemic in the country. Now they’re doing it to the Supreme Court with Clarence Thomas, and any other conservative. These people are ruthless. I’m sorry, just open your eyes, people. The same person writes the script.

~

David Weiss, who slow-walked the Hunter Biden corruption case, is now being appointed special Counsel by our illustrious Attorney General and thankfully not Supreme Court Judge Merrick Garland. Weiss presided over the corrupt Hunter Biden deal that was stopped cold by one honest judge. This cover up stinks and now allows Weiss to roadblock a congressional investigation by saying “no comment, this is an active investigation.” The Biden crime family needs to experience real justice, along with their corrupt allies.

~

Where are all the Liberal Democrat environmentalists when it comes to what’s happening to the Rio Grande River with pollution because of the illegal aliens? And where are they when it comes to the deaths of the whales off the East Coast because of their windmills? I’m just curious.

~

Well, I hope now that Hunter Biden has a court date we get on with finding out how Ivanka and Jared have billions from Saudi Arabia, and all her trademarks from China that she got while her father was in office. And Don Junior, my, I haven’t heard a word from any of them lately. Is it because their father’s so deep in legal troubles? Let’s check them out.

~

This is for the person who put a comment in that they are going to indict Trump on jay walking. Oh yeah, poor Mr. Trump, they’re going after him, he didn’t do anything wrong. He only tries to steal the election from the American people, and he just steals top-secret nuclear documents. Oh no, he’s just so innocent. Until you people figure out, no one’s picking on Trump. He brought all this on himself. Whoever wrote the comment apparently can’t see it. Put your glasses on, he’s a crook.

~

Why isn’t Joe Biden charged with a conflict of interest regarding Ukraine? His son Hunter is receiving big amounts of money from Ukraine. Look at the money Joe Biden is giving Ukraine to fight the war against Russia. Someone else should be in charge of the money in the future, money going through to Ukraine to fight the Russian war because of Joe Biden’s corruption case.

~

This column is so slanted. Everybody loves Trump in this area. Yeah, I get it. I just don’t get why. If Trump is so great and you trumpsters just love him to death, where were you on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., raising hell? It sounds like you’re all hot air. You’re all talk, a lot like Benedict Donald.

~

To my buddy in Owego, let me put it a third way, another nail in the Biden crime family’s coffin. And I have a question for you, where do you get your news from, The View? Alan Dershowitz, who’s no Trump fan, shows all the indictments are garbage and BS because he believes in the law and the constitution. I have read the indictments myself and they’re all garbage. And if you want to know the truth about Jan. 6, watch some of Tucker’s tapes and he’ll teach you. We’re the laughingstock of the world. They have nothing to talk about because their policies, your policies, have failed and he’s at the end of his rope. How’s that?

~

I enjoy The Owego Pennysaver very much, but I can no longer tolerate the crazy statements in this column. Would it be possible to stop all the political stuff? Just don’t print it in this column. It’s really out of control. Also, the letter to the editor from Jim Outman was unbelievable. I can’t read this any longer. Thank you.

~

President Trump is indicted once again and his polls jump tremendously. Now what does that say?

~

One last time – Donald J. Trump is a nasty, self-absorbed, vacant clown with a street gutter, grifting, conman mentality, and his mentor, the infamous Roy Cohn.

~

The two federal indictments fall just short of insurrection (yang), treason (classified docs). It doesn’t get much more serious. Democracy is being damaged, “What’s wrong with this guy.”

~

So Biden-nomics equals big government, more spending and high prices. Quite a formula, Joe.

~

Joe was asked about the disaster in Hawaii, his comment was no comment. What an idiot!

~

The “Don” in the Trump criminal conspiracy is now charged with 13 more felonies, bringing the crime boss up to 191 charges in four different jurisdictions. Just like other mob bosses, this “Don” has committed many crimes and gotten away from justice And accountability for way too long, but finally the charges and indictments have caught up with him. LOCK HIM UP!

~

Trump and 18 other co-conspirators are now charged by a Georgia big prosecutor that brings RICO indictments that allege the defendants “engaged in criminal racketeering enterprise.” Trump is personally named 183 times in this latest indictment, as he is the head of this poisonous snake. The 19 indicted in this corrupt organization are out to destroy and come very close to undermining our democracy by abandoning our constitution. Power hungry Trump has now been indicted four times since April.

~

Just Like clockwork, another Hunter bombshell in the news yesterday and here’s another indictment for Trump. These people think we’re stupid. Well, that’s okay. Trump just keeps rising in the polls.

~

Mark Reynolds thinks he’s pretty slick wanting to move that state investigation down in Georgia concerning election fraud. He wants to move it to the federal level and make it a federal case. I wonder why that is. If Trump becomes president again he can pardon himself of all federal charges, but he can’t pardon himself from the state of Georgia going after him. Oh, no wonder Mark wants to move it over, just in case Donald Trump wins. He can make it all go away with the snap of this finger. Hey. Grow up!

~

I just heard on the news that Joe is giving each affected family in Hawaii $800 per family. That comes out to $1.9 million and he just pledged $40 billion to Ukraine; and how much a day do they spend on illegal aliens? All part of Joe’s American laugh policy. At least he’s consistent.

~

Same old story, Hunter Biden, Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton, but not a word mentioned about the crook Donald Trump. It’s funny they investigate Hunter Biden, even though he has nothing to do with his father, but yet they won’t mention Donald Trump who’s got 90 some charges against him, and these weren’t made-up charges. This is serious stuff! I don’t know where it’s going to end, but I know he needs to go to jail and the Republicans can go right along with him after the insurrection. Lock them all up.

~

This is about all of that nonsense down there in Georgia. Look, everybody remembers that night. Trump led that way out in front. We all went to bed and we got up the next morning and those are the clowns that were on top. You can stuff it, because you are all liars. They hid everything and kicked it under the rugs.

~

Democrats want your guns, people. They don’t want you to hunt. They don’t want you to protect yourselves. But what they do want is to give IRS agents loaded weapons. They don’t want you to have anything or want other people to have guns. Isn’t that something? Think about it, people! They want to disarm you, but they want to arm their people. I’m telling you people, watch out. You need to get them out of there as soon as you can!

~

When you go to the polls in November remember this, Schumer, Gillabrand, and all other Democrats in the State have not said a word about stopping the illegal immigrants coming into the country or the State. What they have said is that we need to give money to the cities to be able to handle the crisis. The money they give out is our Federal and State tax money that could go to improve schools, roads and provide shelter to our American citizens that are homeless, or in need. That also means that our taxes will go up to make up for the deficits.

~

Our representatives in Washington are more focused on funding the Ukraine proxy war with Russia than with domestic issues like Maui, security of our Southern borders and stabilizing Social Security, but are instead sending billions of U.S. tax dollars in financial and material aid to the Ukraine government. Exactly whom are they representing?

~

Dear Trump supporters, what are your thoughts on the newly released video recording of Roger Stone plotting the fake electors scheme? Good thing Trump pardoned him just before he left office, am I right? I can only imagine your uproar if, say, Hunter Biden were caught on tape plotting to overturn an election, and I can only imagine your uproar if Hunter had been given a Presidential pardon. Hypocrisy is fun!

~

“The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything.” — Albert Einstein

~

The intelligentsias of Climate Scare are saying the biblical floods in China are the result of Climate Change. No, the Chinese have so negatively changed their environment it doesn’t hold water. Like war, governments kill people not guns.

~

The democrats are masters of projection. All the accusations on the Republicans are exactly what they’re doing. They’ve pretty much destroyed the country. Your income has lost $7,000 of value since the current dictator took office. Trump filled the strategic oil reserve and Biden emptied it, and oil sold to China. Gas prices are going through the roof. People have to decide whether to pay rent or prescriptions. Thirteen dead and many wounded Americans due to botched withdrawal. America’s credit downgraded. Biden’s accomplishments are a lot to be proud of. The corruption is a story for another day. Wake up.

~

When asked, at Rehoboth Beach, about the growing number of dead and missing as a result of the Hawaiian wildfires, Joe Biden stated, “No comment.” I guess it’s not just grandchildren that he doesn’t acknowledge.

~

People continue to ask why anyone would vote for Trump. I can only assume that they have noticed gas prices, grocery prices, lack of products in stores, or, maybe it’s the lies and excuses the democrats tell to make you think they didn’t cause any of it. Or, maybe it’s because Hunter has been selling access to the White House since Daddy became Obama’s VP, and the DOJ FBI continue to cover it up. And let’s not forget big tech covering up information on Hunter’s laptop, and the legacy media’s failure to even cover any conservative news.

~

There seems to be a regular commentator to this column that apparently has his political parties mixed up. The latest comment stated, “Today’s republicans are increasingly anti-democracy.” Whew! In all my 80 years I can’t recall a time when the Democrats were more anti-democracy! The freedoms the American people enjoyed in the past are being systematically cancelled, either outright or insidiously. Examples would take several pages. And as far as the so-called “majority of Americans”, many recent elections, be they local or national, are more and more often very close to 50/50. When I was taught math, back when that actually happened, that was not “a majority”. Trump received just shy of 47% in 2020.

~

“As I try to cover the news tonight, I am struck by how completely the Republican Party, which began in the 1850s as a noble endeavor to keep the United States government intact and to rebuild it to work for ordinary people, has devolved into a group of chaos agents feeding voters a fantasy world.” — Heather Cox Richardson. Aug. 11, 2023