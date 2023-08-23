A league of her own   

After a successful spring season and All Stars, it was an exciting and bustling summer for many of the Owego Little League (OLL) and Teener League teams.

Two Teener League teams won their respective Tri-County Championships, while three OLL teams took first place in the M.E. tournament. A separate Owego tournament saw two OLL teams win their division.

In addition, the 12U Softball team went undefeated and took first place in the Tioga County Tournament, while 10U Softball finished 5-1 at a Vestal tourney.

New League President, Andrea Gregory, noted, “This was my first year as president, and it was a great success.”

They scored this year, too, with 419 youth players in all, an additional 45 registrants from the previous year.

Andrea credits many involved with OLL’s success, and acknowledged that the combined effort makes the league tick.

Thanks go out to the multiple sponsors, to coaches and the league board, to volunteers who work in concessions and around the park, to the groundskeepers and every volunteer who gives time, along with the players and their families.

Andrea remarked that it’s all about, “Giving kids a safe environment to play, and watching the kids smile and laugh makes all the time worth it,” and added that the entire OLL group, “Really truly cares.”

Looking back to 2018 when she first joined OLL, Andrea explained that she took on various roles, such as coordinating opening day and picture day, and taking on the position of secretary, just to name a few, and commented, “I really learned how the program ran, and I felt comfortable leading.”

Inspiring her to take the initial step in 2018 was her brother, Eric Hawkins, and a fellow OLL member. Last year Denis McCann, a 21-year OLL member, encouraged Andrea to step up further and nominated her for the position.

Before the official announcement in January, Andrea worked alongside previous President Scott Rollison, who held the role for six years.

Other influences come from two individuals who have passed away, Andrea’s grandmother, Patricia Federowicz, and Michele Evans, an Owego native who was a leadership mentor to many.

Being elected as President was, Andrea noted, “An honor, and at first, it took on a whole different meaning.”

That distinct meaning, Andrea is the first woman president of OLL.

McCann remarked, “Andrea is an incredibly talented and highly qualified person, she is committed, and has the right values,” and noted that another woman, Debi Schmidt, had previously held the role of V.P.

OLL has been going strong since its founding in 1952, and many improvements have been made in and around the complex.

More recently, Andrea and the OLL worked to replace dirt mounds with fiberglass mounds, which are more durable and require little to no maintenance.

Over at the practice pitching area, concrete pads were constructed with a layer of turf, and just in time for opening day. Rich Ives, a long-time OLL member, passed away in January, and had always wanted to see the area revamped. Today it is the Rich Ives Bullpen, and made possible with funds and work by the Ives family.

Around the complex, lights are being converted to LED, and a new roof was placed at the batting cages. Via a Hyde Trust grant, lights inside the batting cages will give players extra time to practice.

A future goal, and a dream Andrea shared, “I would love to see the fields transition to turf.”

McCann gave a nod to Andrea for instituting a new recognition this season for the 12U players who aged-out. McCann explained that on opening day the players lined up, and after being announced individually ran and slid into home base as their final farewell.

The Gregory family has strong roots in OLL. Andrea’s husband John is a coach and V.P. of Baseball and his parents, Steve and Diane, have been involved in the league for many years.

Andrea shared that she feels it’s important to be a role model, too, for the league, and also her family. Their s two sons, Dylan and Austin, are both OLL players.

Like fastballs, time flies, so it won’t be long before the crack of the bat and the cheers from fans fills the OLL complex again, or for what McCann refers to as, “My happy place.”

Sign-ups will begin in January, and to this day there is no fee to play and, McCann said, via sponsorships and other funds, it is an ongoing goal to keep it that way.

By February youth can work out the kinks by practicing throwing and hitting at winter clinics inside the gym at OA Schools.

Andrea concluded, “I want to thank everyone who supports us,” adding, “There is nothing like OLL. There is so much joy that each kid experiences; it’s so good to be a part of it.”

For more information about OLL, visit owegolittleleague.com.