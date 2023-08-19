Who knew how involved baking a pumpkin pie could be. From a baker’s point of view, the recipe is simple to follow. From a pumpkin’s point of view, it’s not so easy. After all, there’s the whole journey of growing and ripening before the transformation into pie.

In her second picture book, Sue Heavenrich weaves science into her creative and colorful children’s picture book. “The Pie That Molly Grew,” illustrated by Chamisa Kellogg and published by Sleeping Bear Press, uses “The House That Jack Built” rhyme scheme. Beginning with the planting of a single seed that Molly sowed, the journey of bringing a pumpkin to harvest comes to life for young readers, as well as adults.

“From roots and shoots to stems and leaves, this story shows how plants grow,” says Heavenrich. A former science teacher, Heavenrich wanted to make sure the plant science was accurate, while keeping the language lively and fun.

Heavenrich continued, “I started by asking questions, like what is the main function of a root or stem. Then I thought about different ways to explain it, and made an ongoing list of words and phrases that I referred to throughout the writing process.”

Getting the facts right means research; and while you can learn a lot by reading books or online articles, sometimes you have to head out into the field. For Heavenrich, that meant going into her garden to answer such questions as: How prickly are the vines? What kinds of bees hang out in the pumpkin blossoms? And how big is a pumpkin leaf?

“Last summer some of the leaves were large enough that I could have used them as shade hats,” Heavenrich said.

Cleverly written, Heavenrich includes important and fun facts, ‘back matter’, about not only the pumpkins, but also the important pollinators who help them grow. Oh, and a delicious pumpkin pie recipe.

“When I write a book for children, I’m also thinking about the adults who will be reading the book and the questions a kid might ask,” Heavenrich said, adding, “I want to provide information that parents and teachers and homeschoolers can use to explore beyond the book.”

Heavenrich worked as an environmental and community journalist for many years. Now she writes magazine articles and books for children and their families. When the ground is warm and the sun is shining she plants pumpkin seeds in her own garden and watches, and counts, the many kinds of bees that visit. And when it’s time, she confesses to slicing and dicing her own pumpkins and mixing with spices to bake up her favorite kind of pie, pumpkin!

Illustrator Chamisa Kellogg is also an avid gardener and just as passionate about growing pumpkins and making pie! Based in Portland, Oregon, her work is influenced by her love for plants and nature, and she strives to make art that celebrates compassion, hope, and connection.

The Pie that Molly Grew releases Aug. 15 in bookstores everywhere. A book release party and reading will take place on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 9, at the Tioga Arts Council with activities and cake; pumpkin, of course. TAC is located at 179 Front St. in Owego, N.Y.