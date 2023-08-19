Local nonprofits come together to provide free books to children in Tioga County

Local nonprofits come together to provide free books to children in Tioga CountyPictured on the left, Pat Hansen, HOM president, and Janelle Malia, HOM secretary, present a check to Joan Hunt, volunteer board member, and Amy Lessler, treasurer for the Family Reading Partnership of Owego Apalachin. Photo provided by HOM.

Posted By: psadvert August 19, 2023

On Wednesday, Aug. 2, three local nonprofits, the Historic Owego Marketplace, Family Reading Partnership of Owego Apalachin, and The Floyd Hooker Foundation came together to provide free books to children in Tioga County. 

After an impressive tour of the Bright Red Bookmobile, Pat Hansen, president of HOM and Janelle Malia, secretary of HOM, presented Joan Hunt, volunteer board member and Amy Lessler, treasurer for the Family Reading Partnership of Owego Apalachin with a donation, made possible thanks to a grant awarded to HOM by the Floyd Hooker Foundation to provide events throughout the year for children.

Pat Hansen, HOM president, and Janelle Malia, HOM secretary, talk to Joan Hunt, board member with the Family Reading Partnership of Owego Apalachin, about the impact of their reading program. Photo provided by HOM.

The donation by HOM will allow the Family Reading Partnership of Owego Apalachin to buy over 1,000 books for children in Tioga County. These books will be available to children during the Historic Owego Marketplace’s 3rd Annual Halloween Fest planned for Oct. 27 from 5-9 p.m., and during Lights on the River, set for Dec. 1, from 5-9 p.m. in downtown Owego.

For more information about HOM and any upcoming events, visit www.owego.org.

The Family Reading Partnership of Owego Apalachin recently received a boost from the Historic Owego Marketplace that will allow them to purchase over 1,000 books for children in Tioga County. Funds were made possible thanks to a generous grant from the Floyd Hooker Foundation who provided a grant to HOM that will support youth throughout the year. Photo provided by HOM.

