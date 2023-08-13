What’s Happening for the week of August 13, 2023

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

AUGUST

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) Class meets Tuesday and Thursday at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. This new class focuses on strength, balance and fitness for adults aged 65 and older. There will be 24 classes plus a pre and post assessment. Registration required by calling (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

Trivia Tuesdays, 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, 1 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Bring a friend. All are welcome. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Meditation with Ed Valentin – Fridays from 1 to 2 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. The Meditation sessions will be guided, focusing on breathing and healing. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 ext. 335.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

The First-Time Leader Development Program, January through Oct. 3 on every Tuesday of the month, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tioga Downs Casino, 2384 W. River Rd., Nichols. For more information, email to tds@tdspi.com, visit www.tdspi.com, or call (607) 221-6191.

Yoga, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

AUGUST 13

School Supply Giveaway, 12 to 1 p.m., Newark Valley First United Methodist Church, South Main Street, Newark Valley.

AUGUST 13 to 17

Vacation Bible School – Summer Fun Week / All Together Now at Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. On Aug. 13 Therapy Dogs 607 will be in attendance from 6-7 p.m., and the camp runs daily from 6-7:30 p.m. Participants will learn about Kindness, Friendship, and Unity through Bible Stories, crafts, games, snacks, and fun. Contact the Apalachin and Little Meadows UMC Pastor, Leon, by calling (607) 239-2537 for more information.

AUGUST 14

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees meeting, Berkshire Free Library, Route 38, Berkshire, or via Zoom. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net for more information.

Community Connection will be hosting a Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley United Church Of Christ Hall, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. The cost is a $5 suggested donation for those 60 and over, and a $7 suggested donation for those under 60.

AUGUST 15

Eighth Regular Legislative Meeting of 2023, noon, Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Come Paint and Cook with Caitlin, 10:30 a.m., Berkshire Free Library, corner of Route 38 and Jewett Hill Road, Berkshire. RSVP to bfl@htva.net or call (607) 657-4418 to hold your place.

Use Word Like a Pro, in-person only, 1 p.m., GFJ Library, 1001 Park St., Endicott. Registration is required by calling (607) 757-5350 or online at www.gfjlibrary.org.

AUGUST 16

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor.

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors Monthly Meeting, 9 a.m., SWCD Office, 183 Corporate Dr., Owego. For questions, call (607) 687-3553.

Affirmations and Journaling Class, 4:30 p.m., Candor Free Library, 2 Bank St., Candor. Call or text (607) 354-1037 or email to LifeAlignment4You@gmail.com to sign up.

Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Whittemore Hill United Methodist Church, 1349 Whittemore Hill Rd., Owego.

Drop by to build with LEGOS, Magnatiles, and Lincoln Logs, 1 to 3 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. All ages are invited.

Tioga County Planning Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Tioga County Health & Human Services Building, Room #2139, 1062 State Route 38, Owego. For questions, contact Elaine Jardine, Tioga County Planning director, at (607) 687-8275 or by email to jardinee@tiogacountyny.gov.

AUGUST 17

NV Community Connections Pasta Dinner and Trivia fundraiser, dinner is at 5:30 p.m. and Trivia Night begins at 6:45 p.m. The event is at the Center, formerly the NVUCC Hall, located at 32 S. Main St. in Newark Valley. The cost of the Pasta Dinner is a $7 donation. Trivia teams are $10 per team of two people. Register at the Newark Valley Community Center Facebook page or call (607) 308-1503.

Afternoon Book Club – “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley, 1 to 2 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Beach Party Stuffy Sleepover, 6:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Just Say Yes to Fruits and Vegetables with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, 10 to 11 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Free cooking demonstrations. Call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

Top 10 Ways to Use Your Smart Speaker with Alexa, virtual only and no registration, 3 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class at the class time and enter your email.

Tioga County Planning Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Tioga County Health and Human Services Building, Room #2139, 1062 State Route 38, Owego.

Facebook Live Storytime, 10 a.m. Ms. Jess will live stream stories and songs about school on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page.

AUGUST 17 and 18

Rummage Sale, Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, First Presbyterian Union Church, corner of North Avenue and Temple Street, Owego.

AUGUST 18

Depot Friday Nights: Rick Pedro, doors open at 5:30 p.m., the show runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Depot in Newark Valley. Refreshments available. Bring a lawn chair.

Spencer Senior Social Hour, NY Connects Office Hours, and Trivia; join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at Inspire S-VE Community & Fitness Center, 11:30 to 12:30 p.m., 57 E Tioga St., Spencer. Enjoy good food, great company, and trivia. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

Stories, Songs and a Craft, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Ms. Jess will read back to school stories. They will have playtime outside with chalk and bubbles after each session.

AUGUST 19

Art Day at the Farmstead, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., 9241 State Route 38, Newark Valley. Participants will be invited to bring their art supplies, enjoy visiting the Farmstead, and design unique artistic creations.

Makerspace Class (registration required), 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

OFA’s Class of 1963 Reunion, 5 to 9 p.m. Any alumni interested in attending should call Joyce at (607) 687-3791 or Gary at (607) 687-2835 no later than Aug. 12.

Saturday Free Build with LEGOS, Magnatiles, and Lincoln Logs, 10 a.m. to noon, Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. All ages are invited to stop in to build.

AUGUST 20

Grand Ole Opry Veteran Daryl Mosley in Concert, 6 p.m., Sayre Christian Church, 427 South Keystone Ave., Sayre, Pa. The concert is free to the public and a love offering will be collected.

Worship Together 4 His Glory Come – Unity Event, 2 to 8 p.m., Hickories Park, BandShell area, Owego. Bring lawn chairs. Bands, testimonials, and free food.

AUGUST 22

Summer Party, 10:30 a.m., Berkshire Free Library, Corner of Route 38 and Jewett Hill Road, Berkshire. RSVP to bfl@htva.net or call (607) 657-4418 to hold your place.

Library 101, in-person only, 6 p.m., GFJ Library, 1001 Park St., Endicott. Registration is required by calling (607) 757-5350 or online at www.gfjlibrary.org.

Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Campville Fire Station #1, 6153 State Rt. 17C, Endicott.

AUGUST 23

Walk-Up Mobile Food Pantry, 10-11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-registration is required by Aug. 22 at 8:30 a.m. or until full. To register, phone 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd. Bring a cart or bags to carry food. Hosted by the Food Bank of the Southern Tier and the Apalachin Lions.

AUGUST 24

STEAM Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Use Word Like a Pro, virtual only, 1 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class at the class time and enter your email.

Legislative (2nd Legislative) Workshop, 10 a.m., Legislative Conference Room of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

AUGUST 25

Depot Friday Nights: Tom and Marie, doors open at 5:30 p.m., the show runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Depot in Newark Valley. Refreshments available. Bring a lawn chair.

AUGUST 25 and 26

Larry Ward Memorial Book and Bake Sale, Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

AUGUST 26

Community Yard Sale and Bake Sale and Carnival, yard sales from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Carnival with games are 20 tickets for $5, and run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Barton Community Club, 519 Old Barton Rd., Barton, N.Y. They will be giving away 50 school backpacks as well.

AUGUST 28

Annual Valley Chorus Picnic, 6 p.m. at the East Waverly pavilion. Bring a dish to pass, place setting, and drink.

SEPTEMBER 1

Grillin’ and Chillin’, 5 to 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 401, 263 Front St., Owego. Menu features Ribeye Sandwiches, Burgers and Hot Dogs, with sides or without. The menu may vary from month to month; ages under five eat free.

SEPTEMBER 4

Rummage and Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nichols United Methodist Church, 59 Main St., Parking Lot Entrance.

SEPTEMBER 11

Valley Chorus Rehearsal, 6:30 p.m., Waverly High School music room.

SEPTEMBER 15 and 16

OFA Class of 1978 45th Class Reunion, Mixer on Friday at 6 p.m. at the John Barleycorn, located on Front Street in Owego; Saturday begins with golf at 8:30 a.m., Open Bar at 6 p.m., and Dinner at 7 p.m. at The Golf Club at Owego, 2771 Waits Rd., Owego. For more information, call Jan at (607) 687-4317 or email to jnoliscpa@gmail.com.

SEPTEMBER 17

Olde Time Cruise-In and Family Day, 9 a.m., Warren Township Community Center, Warren Center, Pa. Great food and live music. Donations appreciated!

SEPTEMBER 20

Meditation Class, 4:30 p.m., Candor Free Library, 2 Bank St., Candor. Call or text (607) 354-1037 or email to LifeAlignment4You@gmail.com to sign up.

SEPTEMBER 23

Community Indoor Garage Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Rent an 8-foot table for $20; for more information, call Sue at (607) 372-7371 or email to apalachintrea@yahoo.com.