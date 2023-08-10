Catholic Charities of Tompkins / Tioga announces Back to School Party 

As our local students are in the midst of enjoying their summer breaks, some parents are starting to mentally calculate the necessary cost of back-to-school shopping. Catholic Charities of Tompkins / Tioga, in partnership with many other organizations and agencies, is stepping up to make sure students have everything they need to be ready for the first day of school.

On Monday, Aug. 21, the non-profit is hosting their annual Back to School Party for everyone in the community to enjoy. The event will be held on the Tioga Central School campus, located at 27 Fifth Ave. in Tioga Center, N.Y., from noon to 2 p.m.

Last year, CCTT provided 250 backpacks and thousands of school supplies to our local families.

“This year, we are expecting many more families,” said Tioga Outreach Center Coordinator Patrick Aquilio, adding, “With the unprecedented and steady increase in the requests for our emergency financial services and food pantry visits, we are estimating at least a 50% increase in the attendance for this event based on these numbers alone.”

School-aged children from Pre-K to high school can pick out a free backpack and any needed school supplies. Matt from Andy & Sons Barbershop and students from the BOCES Cosmetology program will be providing some free haircuts this year. The Tioga County Sheriff’s Department will be on hand to provide Operation Safe Child IDs. Activities like cornhole, crafts, face painting, and other fun games will be provided as well as information and resources from many local organizations that will be participating.

This year’s Back to School Party is once again sponsored by a grant from M&T Bank. Students must be present to receive a backpack and supplies.

This event is organized and hosted by Catholic Charities. Any student and family from Tioga County is welcome to attend this completely free event.

If your organization or group would like to participate in this event, or if you’re interested in volunteering, please contact Michelle McLaren by email to michelle.mclaren@dor.org or by calling (607) 272-5062, ext. 311.