Sweets & Beasties: A Solo Exhibition by Gracie Ousterout; AC’s August Youth Gallery Exhibition

The Tioga Arts Council (TAC) will present Sweets & Beasties: A Solo Exhibition by Gracie Ousterout. The show opens on Friday, Aug. 4 from 5–8 p.m. at 179 Front St. in Owego, and in the Youth Gallery. All are welcome to join them!

Gracie is the 12-year-old owner of Gracie’s Gallery.

She wrote, “I’m starting a new small business called Gracie’s Gallery. I’m imagining that this will help me to learn to save money, to buy better supplies, and will also benefit me in improving my drawing, sketching, and painting skills.”

Gracie began her business on May 5, 2023, and her first customer was her friend Jayde.”

Gracie added, “She was curious about starting a business after I showed her my funny styled cartoon paintings I had been working on just for fun.”

Gracie’s Custom Artwork allows people to pick the style, and with questions like what would look best in your house? Which of my paintings is your favorite? Would you like a watercolor or acrylic painting?

You can then pick a background and texture. The texture is a cool addition to the painting and adds to the presentation of the painting.

You can also send Gracie a picture to recreate. “I will recreate the picture on canvas,” said Gracie.

To learn more about Gracie and her artwork, email to gracieguhmball@gmail.com.

You can view Gracie’s work on the opening night of the exhibition, Aug. 4, from 5-8 p.m., and the exhibit will remain open until Aug. 26, Wednesday thru Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m. at TAC’s Gallery at 179 Front St. in downtown Owego.

August sponsors include Hollenbeck Feed & Coal, Inc. and the New York Forest Owners Association.

To learn more about TAC, visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org.