Stop. Look. Listen. An Exhibition of Sculpture by Rebecca Dunn-Penwell and Photography by James Dunn featured in August

Posted By: psadvert August 4, 2023

The Tioga Arts Council (TAC) will present Stop. Look. Listen. An Exhibition of Sculpture by Rebecca Dunn-Penwell, and Photography by James Dunn. The show opens on Aug. 4, from 5 to 8 p.m. at TAC’s Main Gallery located at 179 Front St. in Owego. During the opening, enjoy an Artist Talk by Rebecca and James at 6 p.m.   

For Rebecca Dunn-Penwell, her sculpture is what she described as a journey of discovery, exploring line and form to simplify wood and stone to its essence.

Rebecca stated, in a press release from TAC, “I seek a balance that reflects the natural rhythm of the universe. One viewer sees a landscape, another sees an animal, and I see a human figure. This brings into focus our connections with each other and our environment.”

When James Dunn received his first Kodak Instamatic camera, he was in heaven.

He stated, in a release, “I took pictures of all kinds of things. Then the anticipation, the waiting for the developed photos to come back to the drugstore. And seeing the result of your effort, a finished photo that you can hold in your hand. It was magical. I was hooked.”

You can view their work on the opening night of the exhibition, Aug. 4, from 5-8 p.m., and the exhibit will remain open until Aug. 26, Wednesday thru Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m. at TAC’s Gallery at 179 Front St. in downtown Owego.

August sponsors include Hollenbeck Feed & Coal, Inc. and the New York Forest Owners Association.

To learn more about TAC, visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org.

