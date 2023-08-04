Depot Friday Night’s continue in August with new times

Depot Friday Night’s continue into August with new times for the month of August, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and entertainment beginning at 6:30 p.m. and concluding at 8:30 p.m.

On Friday, Aug. 4, the Depot will welcome a new face to the stage but with deep ties to a former performer who gave many wonderful concerts at the Depot. Ryan Wilson, son of Rich Wilson, has a repertoire of music including songs by Garth Brooks, Johnny Cash, Michael Buble’, Trace Atkins, and others.

Aug. 11 will see the return of Greg Neff to the Depot. Greg is a singer and songwriter and a favorite of the Depot audiences. Greg will entertain with music from the 60s and 70s including songs from Fleetwood Mac and Kris Kristofferson.

On Aug. 18, Rick Pedro will return to the Depot bringing his infectious blend of patriotic standards, ragtime and modern classics, along with his unique stage presence and humor. Rick has a way of bringing the piano alive by thrilling his audiences with fast paced melodies, soulful harmonies, and animation.

On Aug. 25, Tom and Marie Quigley round out the Depot Friday Night season. Expect to hear many cover tunes from the 60s and 70s with Tom on the guitar and Marie on bass. Hearing Tom and Marie is a wonderful way to conclude the 19th season of Depot Friday Nights in Newark Valley.

If weather permits the concert will be outside, so bring a chair with you. Admission is free and refreshments are available.

This project is made possible, in part, with public funds from the NYS Council on the Arts’ Decentralization Program, administered locally by The ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes.