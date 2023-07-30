What’s Happening for the week of July 30, 2023

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

JULY / AUGUST

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) Class meets Tuesday and Thursday at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. This new class focuses on strength, balance and fitness for adults aged 65 and older. There will be 24 classes plus a pre and post assessment. Registration required by calling (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

Trivia Tuesdays, 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, 1 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Bring a friend. All are welcome. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Meditation with Ed Valentin – Fridays from 1 to 2 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. The Meditation sessions will be guided, focusing on breathing and healing. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 ext. 335.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

The First-Time Leader Development Program, January through Oct. 3 on every Tuesday of the month, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tioga Downs Casino, 2384 W. River Rd., Nichols. For more information, email to tds@tdspi.com, visit www.tdspi.com, or call (607) 221-6191.

Yoga, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Summer Reading Club and Weekly Crafts, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, June 26 to Aug. 4, 2 to 4:30 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten.

JULY 30

The family band “The Williamson Branch” is returning to share the gospel message at a Concert on the Green in East Smithfield, Pa. at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the Federated Church sanctuary. A love offering will be received to benefit the group. To learn more about “The Williamson Branch”, visit www.williamsonbranch.com. For more information about the event, you can call Bernie Petry at (570) 596-3202.

AUGUST 1

Make Your Own Bird House, 10:30 a.m., Berkshire Free Library, Corner of Route 38 and Jewett Hill Road, Berkshire. RSVP to bfl@htva.net or call (607) 657-4418 to hold your place.

AUGUST 2

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor.

NY Connects Office Hours: Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. for information and assistance. How can TOI help you? Visit them from 1-3 p.m. at The Red Door Café, located at 359 Broad St. in Waverly to find out!

AUGUST 3

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Kathy Wiggs presentation, “Mail Order Bride”, 7 p.m., Sayre Historical Society Museum, 103 S. Lehigh Ave., Sayre, Pa. Open to the public.

Erie Canal Museum presents “Pathways of Resistance: The Erie Canal and the Underground Railroad”, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main Street, Apalachin.

AUGUST 4

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Eat in or carryout. Dinners are $15 and include fried fish, broiled fish or chicken, baked potato and roll, coleslaw or applesauce, and dessert.

Depot Friday Nights: Ryan Wilson, doors open at 5:30 p.m., the show runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Depot in Newark Valley. Refreshments available. Bring a lawn chair.

Grillin’ and Chillin’, 5 to 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 401, 263 Front St., Owego. Menu features Ribeye Sandwiches, Burgers and Hot Dogs, with sides or without. The menu may vary from month to month; ages under five eat free.

A Dinosaur Expedition Adventure presented by Roberta and Mike Straka, 2 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Open to all ages.

Frauds and Scams Targeted to Senior Citizens, 10 to 11 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Please contact Tioga Opportunities to register at (607) 687-4120.

Berkshire Senior Social Hour, NY Connects Office Hours, and Trivia, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at the Berkshire Fire Department, 12515 NY-38, Berkshire. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

AUGUST 5

Owego Rotary and Valu Home Center Community Day, noon to 2 p.m., Valu Home Center in the Grand Union Plaza, 1149 State Route 17C, Owego. There will be hot dogs for $3 each or two for $5, snacks and drink for $1 each, and free games for kids. The event is sponsored by Valu Home Centers, and in partnership with Owego Rotary Club.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Free Food Giveaway, 10 to 11 a.m., Tioga County Rural Ministry, 143 North Ave., Owego. Open to low- to moderate-income individuals and families, and registration is required. Call (607) 687-3021 before Aug. 2 at 4 p.m. Bring your own bags or boxes.

AUGUST 7

Newark Valley Residents: There will be an Organizational Meeting for a Community Center, 7 p.m. at the Congregational Chapel, 32 Main St., Newark Valley. All invited.

AUGUST 8

Science Center Reptile Exhibit, 10:30 a.m., Berkshire Free Library, corner of Route 38 and Jewett Hill Road, Berkshire. RSVP to bfl@htva.net or call (607) 657-4418 to hold your place.

AUGUST 9

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor.

The Athens Senior Citizens Club will meet at noon for lunch at the Sayre Legion Post 0283 in Milltown at the pavilion. Bring a dish to pass, table service, and a drink. Hot dogs and burgers will be furnished. Tina Pickett will be the guest speaker.

AUGUST 10

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Walgreen Parking Lot, Main Street, Owego. Sponsored by St. Paul’s ECW.

Free Ice Cream Social / Game Night, 6:30 p.m., Park Terrace Community UMC, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Evening Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Discuss your summer favorites.

Tioga County Democratic Committee Pig Roast Fundraiser, 5 p.m., Hickories Park Pavilion #4, Owego. Cost is $10. Visit www.tioganydemocrats.com to learn more.

AUGUST 11

Depot Friday Nights: Gregg Neff, doors open at 5:30 p.m., the show runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Depot in Newark Valley. Refreshments available. Bring a lawn chair.

AUGUST 12

Next to Kin will perform at Trout Ponds Park in the Village of Newark Valley from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. This free event is made possible with funding from the NYS Council on the Arts Re-grant Program.

Bingo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

AUGUST 13 to 17

Vacation Bible School – Summer Fun Week / All Together Now – at Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Runs Sunday, Aug. 13, from 6-7:30 p.m. with Therapy Dogs 607 from 6-7 p.m. Things will run Monday thru Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m. where participants will learn about Kindness, Friendship, and Unity through Bible Stories, crafts, games, snacks and fun. Contact the Apalachin and Little Meadows United Methodist Church Pastor, Leon, by calling (607) 239-2537 for more information..

AUGUST 14

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees meeting, Berkshire Free Library, Route 38, Berkshire, or via Zoom. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net for more information.

AUGUST 15

Come Paint and Cook with Caitlin, 10:30 a.m., Berkshire Free Library, corner of Route 38 and Jewett Hill Road, Berkshire. RSVP to bfl@htva.net or call (607) 657-4418 to hold your place.

AUGUST 16

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor.

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors Monthly Meeting, 9 a.m., SWCD Office, 183 Corporate Dr., Owego. For questions, call (607) 687-3553.

Affirmations and Journaling Class, 4:30 p.m., Candor Free Library, 2 Bank St., Candor. Call or text (607) 354-1037 or email to LifeAlignment4You@gmail.com to sign up.

AUGUST 17

Afternoon Book Club – “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley, 1 to 2 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main Street, Apalachin.

Beach Party Stuffy Sleepover, 6:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Just Say Yes to Fruits and Vegetables with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, 10 to 11 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Free cooking demonstrations. Call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

AUGUST 18

Depot Friday Nights: Rick Pedro, doors open at 5:30 p.m., the show runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Depot in Newark Valley. Refreshments available. Bring a lawn chair.

Spencer Senior Social Hour, NY Connects Office Hours, and Trivia; join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at Inspire S-VE Community & Fitness Center, 11:30 to 12:30 p.m., 57 E Tioga St., Spencer. Enjoy good food, great company, and trivia. Call (607) 687-4120 to reserve your seat.

AUGUST 19

Art Day at the Farmstead, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., 9241 State Route 38, Newark Valley. Participants will be invited to bring their art supplies, enjoy visiting the Farmstead, and design unique artistic creations.

Makerspace Class (registration required), 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

AUGUST 22

Summer Party, 10:30 a.m., Berkshire Free Library, Corner of Route 38 and Jewett Hill Road, Berkshire. RSVP to bfl@htva.net or call (607) 657-4418 to hold your place.

AUGUST 24

STEAM Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

AUGUST 25

Depot Friday Nights: Tom and Marie, doors open at 5:30 p.m., the show runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Depot in Newark Valley. Refreshments available. Bring a lawn chair.

AUGUST 25 and 26

Larry Ward Memorial Book and Bake Sale, Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

AUGUST 28

Annual Valley Chorus Picnic, 6 p.m. at the East Waverly pavilion. Bring dish to pass, place setting, and drink.

SEPTEMBER 1

Grillin’ and Chillin’, 5 to 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 401, 263 Front St., Owego. Menu features Ribeye Sandwiches, Burgers and Hot Dogs, with sides or without. The menu may vary from month to month; ages under five eat free.

SEPTEMBER 11

Valley Chorus Rehearsal, 6:30 p.m., Waverly High School music room.

SEPTEMBER 15 and 16

OFA Class of 1978 45th Class Reunion, Mixer on Friday at 6 p.m. at the John Barleycorn, located on Front Street in Owego; Saturday begins with golf at 8:30 a.m., Open Bar at 6 p.m., and Dinner at 7 p.m. at The Golf Club at Owego, 2771 Waits Road, Owego. For more information, call Jan at (607) 687-4317 or email to jnoliscpa@gmail.com.

SEPTEMBER 20

Meditation Class, 4:30 p.m., Candor Free Library, 2 Bank St., Candor. Call or text (607) 354-1037 or email to LifeAlignment4You@gmail.com to sign up.