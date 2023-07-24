TCRM to host August food giveaway

Low- to moderate-income individuals and families are invited to participate in a free food giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Tioga County Rural Ministry, located at 143 North Ave. in Owego. There will be plenty of fresh food available directly from farmers in the community.

Registration is required. Call TCRM at (607) 687-3021 before Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 4 p.m. to be included as one of their 100 registrants. Bring your own bags or boxes.