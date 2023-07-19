Concerts in the Park continues with the B-3 Band on Wednesday

On Wednesday, July 19, from 7-9 p.m. at Hickories Park, the Tioga Arts Council will to present The B-3 Band under the band shell.

The B-3 Band is one of the area’s favorite rock-n-roll trios. Whether you’re a fan of 70’s classic rock, or prefer the oldies they’ve got you covered. With familiar hits from artists such as Elvis, The Beatles and Johnny Cash, they promise to have you tapping your toes and singing along from the very first song.

Bring your lawn chairs and a picnic. Concerts in the Park are free and sponsored in part by the Town of Owego.

In the event of inclement weather, concerts will move to the Owego Elks Lodge, located at 223 Front St. in Owego.