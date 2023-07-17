Cars in the Park arrives in Owego for its 49th year

On July 9, “Cars in the Park” returned for its 49th year to Hickories Park in Owego. The car show, hosted by the Triple Cities Street Rods, is held annually, with profits being donated to charitable efforts.
To learn more about Cars in the Park, visit www.triplecitiesstreetrods.com/.
Luke Kaczynski’s Model A Roadster at Hickories Park, and during Cars in the Park held July 9. Luke’s Model A, affectionately known as “The Little Lady”, has only had three previous owners and has never left the Finger Lakes region of New York. (Kenneth J. Waterhouse Photo)
Luke Kaczynski, a History Teacher and Auctioneer and resident of Maine N.Y., discusses his Model A Roadster with a former student, this photographer, at Hickories Park during Cars in the Park on July 9. Luke’s Model A, affectionately known as “The Little Lady”, has only had three previous owners and has never left the Finger Lakes region of New York. (Kenneth J. Waterhouse Photo)
Red Header Talada’s 1949 Futuramic ‘76 Club Sedan on July 9 at Cars in the Park. The event was held at Hickories Park in Owego, N.Y. Red, along with his self-stated partner, Kevin Yaggie, founded the automotive group “Friday Night Past to Present Cruise Night.” Group details can be found on Facebook. (Kenneth J. Waterhouse Photo)
Red Header Talada stands next to his 1949 Futuramic ‘76 Club Sedan on July 9 at Cars in the Park. The event was held at Hickories Park in Owego, N.Y. Red, along with his self-stated partner, Kevin Yaggie, founded the automotive group “Friday Night Past to Present Cruise Night.” Group details can be found on Facebook. (Kenneth J. Waterhouse Photo)
K.A Gibson of Moving Artz sets up for Cars in the Park, held at Hickories Park in Owego, N.Y. on July 9. Gibson’s art can be found online at Movingartz.com. (Kenneth J. Waterhouse Photo)
