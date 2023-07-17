Families invited for dinner, stories and art every Tuesday in July

On Tuesdays in July, from 5-6:30 p.m., the First Presbyterian Union Church in Owego, located at North Avenue and Temple Street, will celebrate our neighborhoods with art, Bible stories and modern-day stories about neighbors, and with free Tuesday night meals for families. Children ages five to 10 are invited to attend with an adult family member.

There will be flowers to plant and handcrafted cards to design for neighbors and friends. Each week, children and adults will continue working on an art gallery about God’s dream for our neighborhoods.

There will be free children’s books to take home and other free stuff, too. And there will be Ice Cream Works certificates for those who participate throughout the month.

Call the church office at (607) 687-1682, or email Pastor Carolyn at pastorcarolyngillette@gmail.com to sign up so they know how much food to prepare and how many art supplies are needed.