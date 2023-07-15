Ireland’s ‘Piano Man’ Cahal Dunne is coming to Owego!

On July 23, the Owego Moose Lodge, located at 3 Goodrich Rd. in Owego, will host a performance by Ireland’s “Piano Man”, Cahal Dunne. The performance will take place at 2 p.m., with the doors opening at 1 p.m. and a dinner that follows the concert at 4 p.m. Call Marianne Rogers at (607) 748-3719 by July 16 to reserve a seat.

When growing up in Ireland, Cahal Dunne took piano lessons.

“Most of the lads were into hurling or Irish football,” said Dunne, adding, “My uncle, Jack Lynch, was prime minister of Ireland during the mid-1960s and early 1970s. He was a great player and was on teams that won seven championships – the equivalent to the Super Bowl in America. He had no children, but he did have 18 nieces and nephews, and not one of us could kick a ball.”

Dunne’s forte was music and songwriting. The young man from Cork traveled to Dublin despite warnings that an outsider had no chance in the big city, but he went on to quite a successful career in music with a few bumps along the way.

It was at Ireland’s National Song Contest where Dunne received his biggest break. His composition, Happy Man, catapulted him onto the international stage. He represented Ireland at the International Eurovision Music Contest, the European version of ‘American Idol’ held in Israel, and half the world was watching. “Happy Man” topped the charts in Europe and Ireland with record sales.

Dunne is proud of his Irish heritage. He admits he would never have left Ireland if the country were not in a severe depression. With no work, he left his beloved homeland and traveled to America where he met some wonderful people who promoted him.

Dunne added, “I can sum up the way I feel about America in six words, ‘What can I do for you?’ I try to give back as much as I can. She has given so much to me.”

