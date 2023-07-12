Mental Dis-ease Creates Disease; Methods to practice to take care of your body and mind

Meditate and remain focused on your breath. Every morning set aside 20 minutes or more to meditate. The longer we hold onto a positive thought, the more energy, strength and power is received.

Negative thoughts, the result of faulty thinking, rob us of power and make us feel tired and strained. They create nervous system chaos. Focusing on positive emotions does the opposite; they also increase the brain’s ability to make good decisions, boost your immune system, and create physiological benefits in the body.

Whilst meditating, remain focused on your breath. With each breath, slow down your thoughts. Breathing in, think of a strength; breathing out, exhale a weakness. Inhale peace, exhale stress; inhale compassion, exhale anger; inhale faith, exhale fear; inhale light, exhale darkness.

By regulating our breath, we regulate our thoughts. With each breath take in powerful positive thoughts and expel negative energy. Soon you’ll be doing the advanced course, breathing in peace and breathing out love; breathing in light, breathing out light!

Practice this while working and traveling. Use your breath to your advantage to put your mind at ease, to feel powerful, refreshed, and confident.

Choose how to react to situations. We choose how people affect our mood, to be in a good mood or bad mood, to be angry or tolerant. Have you wondered what goes on inside you and your body after every bout of anger?

Anger is a feeling that makes your mouth work faster than your mind.

Every second of anger or angry emotions causes the secretion of negative chemicals and negative hormones inside the body. This constantly harms the body. Even the smallest bout of dis-ease of anger, revenge, aggression, criticism and other toxic and negative behavior may dissipate our positive mood of peace, love and happiness for many hours.

Psychosomatic illnesses or other illnesses like blood pressure, diabetes, depression, insomnia and even cancer in the body are often caused by anger. By understanding anger comes from a place of fear, and behind ‘mad is sad’, instead of becoming angry when confronted with an angry person, send thoughts of love and envision white light surrounding them.

— Be worry free by appreciating the present moment. —

It seems like worry is written into life. The news, which bombards us daily, certainly feeds this acquired habit. It’s said if you’re not worried, you don’t really know what’s going on!

Eighty-five percent of what we worry about never happens. Worrying is like walking around with an umbrella, waiting for it to rain. Don’t waste your mental energy. Become conscious of any leaks that may arise from dwelling on the past or worrying about the future. Plug those leaks by returning to and appreciating the present moment.

Creating right thoughts helps to remove our mental dis-ease. We become light and ‘fly over’ challenging situations. Our emotionally fit mind then radiates positive energy and helps to heal the disease of the body.

(Yvonne Risely, from Owego, N.Y., can be reached at bkchirya@gmail.com. Sister Chirya is a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years. She has a BSc from Cornell University, and is published in several national publications and the Daily Guardian in Delhi.)