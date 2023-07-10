Fourth of July celebrated in Candor, New York

Uncle Sam, in the annual Fourth of July Parade in Candor. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Posted By: By Wendy Post
July 10, 2023
The Town and Village of Candor, N.Y. celebrated the Fourth of July with weeklong festivities that included carnival rides and games, contests, horse pulls, the annual parade, and much more.
The Annual Parade. Photo credit: Stacy Rose Photography.
Organizers plan throughout the year for the annual event, which offers one of the best parades in the area! This year’s theme for the parade, held July 4, was Board Games.
Alex, Kaylee and Frank get ready to take in the rides! (Photo by Wendy Post)
Operation! (Photo by Wendy Post)
Monopoly! (Photo by Wendy Post)
Sheriff Gary Howard and other law enforcement officials were represented in Tuesday’s Fourth of July Parade in Candor, N.Y. Photo credit: Hannah Schecter.
Tioga State Bank employees were on hand with free water and cookies during the annual parade on Tuesday. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Foundry Street Band. Photo credit: Stacy Rose Photography.
A popular ride for children. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Guests line up for the rides on Friday. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Rides are ready for guests at the Ball Park on Friday. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Where’s the beautiful picture of the King and Queen of the 2023 Candor Parade? Everett and Violet Swansbrough. Everett served his country, and both have continued to serve the volunteer fire company and many other organizations throughout the years!
Their photo is loaded on our Facebook Page! I will see if I can add it here, too. We don’t load as many photos on this platform as there are size restrictions, but we have three separate files on Facebook where you can see all of the photos, to include the photo you mentioned! Thank you!