Fourth of July celebrated in Candor, New York

The Town and Village of Candor, N.Y. celebrated the Fourth of July with weeklong festivities that included carnival rides and games, contests, horse pulls, the annual parade, and much more.

Organizers plan throughout the year for the annual event, which offers one of the best parades in the area! This year’s theme for the parade, held July 4, was Board Games.

You can view more photos by Following The Owego Pennysaver on Facebook.