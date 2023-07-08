Catholic Charities holds Summer Prom Night

On Wednesday, June 21, the Barton Community Center was full of individuals enjoying music, snacks, and lots of dancing at a Summer Prom Night hosted by Catholic Charities. This event was free and open to the entire community.

“We wanted to focus on a special event for individuals with developmental disabilities to help plan and decorate,” stated Program Supervisor Gabby Ayres, adding, “But the invitation was for anyone of any ability to attend.”

Catholic Charities of Tioga County partners alongside the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) and provides structured Community Habilitation and Supported Employment programs for dozens of individuals throughout the county and surrounding areas.

This event created a lot of excitement building up to the event. Earlier in the day, Bobbie was smiling as she was sharing her plans for getting ready; a new dress, getting her hair and makeup done, and even picking up a boutonniere for her date.

“Thomas asked me to go to the prom with him, and I said ‘yes.’”

“This was such a magical night for so many,” added Ayres, “especially when you consider that most of the individuals that attended may have never been to a high school prom or other formal event.”

There was laughter, smiles, and singing along with karaoke.

“We want to thank the Barton Community Center for donating their space to us, our photographer, Natasha Kindrew with Kindrew Photography, and the several staff members that helped make this so memorable,” said Ayres. “We can’t wait to hold another type of dance next year.”

For information on the programs offered by Catholic Charities in Tioga County, visit www.catholiccharitiestt.org/.