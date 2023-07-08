(Re) Awakenings; an afternoon tea at Cloud Croft Studios to support TAC

Cloud Croft Studios, together with Awakenings Coffeehouse, present (Re) Awakenings: An Afternoon Tea at Cloud Croft Studios in Support of the Tioga Arts Council on Sunday, July 9, from 2:30–5:30 p.m.

Teddy Welsh reunites her Awakenings staff for a special afternoon to celebrate delicious memories and to support what lies ahead for all in the creative life of Owego.

Participants will be able to enjoy a menu inspired by a traditional English tea, an Artist Talk by Christina Johnson, flower bouquets, live music by Daphne Braden, and a unique, tea- and garden-inspired temporary art installation.

Each ticket is available for a $60 donation. This is a rain or shine event, and all sales are non-refundable. To reserve your seat, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/reawakenings-an-afternoon-tea-at-cloud-croft-studios-registration-634886280957?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb.

This is a new fundraiser that will help TAC do what it does best, serve the arts; serve through the arts, and make the arts accessible to everyone.

The Good Earth Landscaping is sponsoring this event. If you are interested in sponsorship opportunities, email to tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.