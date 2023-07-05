Readers’ Column for the week of July 2, 2023

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

OMG! The town of Owego Highway Department has done a great job of repairing and upgrading Mead Road and Hakes Road. Who’d have thought that it would ever be tarred and stoned (next best thing to hardtop). A great job guys and much appreciated.

~

Looking for someone who can replace or knows someone who can replace the welded differential cover on a Toyota Tacoma truck.

~

Once again, congratulations to the Owego merchants and the Strawberry Festival organizers for another great weekend in Owego, and to the rest of the businesses not located in the center of the activities for their support for this great day!

~

If you did not attend the last Village of Newark Valley Board Meeting, you missed a good one!

~

Thank you for the very accurate description of utilization of solar panels for personal use. The same is true for individual and controlled business use. My concern is the idea that you should utilize the very effective means of absorbing, modifying and storing energy to offset the effects of selective natural and man-made gases, methane and carbon dioxide. Water vapor is ignored in these discussions. The data is out there. Will it be summarized and presented in an appropriate understandable public manner? Can we compare a pound of sugar, pound or comparable quantity of methane and propane and a pint of gasoline, “pints a point the world around” in terms of calories of energy and quantities of carbon dioxide and water resulting from their release of energy, a place to start and then continue to minerals required to facilitate the transition.

~

I’d like to say many thanks to the volunteers from St. John’s Church in Newark Valley for putting on the community monthly dinners for the last 10 plus years. It’s helped many people in Tioga County. It’s sad that it has been decided to discontinue this event.

~

I just want to say thank you to the gentleman that has been cutting the grass, and even fixed the fence in the cemetery on Wilson Creek Road in Berkshire. It looks wonderful and it was well needed; all the neighbors have noticed. Thank you.

~

While a lot of the comments in this column are helpful, informative or asking questions, there’s some that are just repetitive and a waste of time. Every week I see something in there about the Golden Rule Fund that was in the OACSD news. As an accountant, and I worked professionally in this field, I can tell you for a fact you cannot invest money in something that has any chance of losing it when you’re involved with money that comes from taxpayers. I don’t know who this person that puts these comments in is, but I’m telling you it’s a waste of time to keep saying these things and it’s just not helpful at all. You can’t do that. It’s against the law.

~

I’m looking for a one bedroom apartment or a small couple of bedrooms. I’m a senior and I’m still employed. I have excellent references. I’m looking in Tioga County. I don’t care if it’s Apalachin, Owego, Newark Valley, or even Maine a little bit. I’m having a very difficult time with this. I have a dog and a cat. They’ve been with me for years. They’re my companions. My number is (607) 239-7713.

~

I just wanted to thank Joshua’s House for the wonderful time that they give kids during the Strawberry Festival. It was full of fun and great food, and invites to come back. Thank you Debbie for Joshua’s House, and I hope people in the community support her in her vision to keep the community safe from drugs and crime. Thanks again!

~

People that live in Tioga Terrace, learn your lessons and be patient. When there is a work crew working and the road is down to one lane, stay back and let people who are already in the lane going past the work crews get by. You do not need to come right up to the very closest spot because all you’re doing is delaying everybody; you make it more difficult to maneuver around. Stay back 10 feet or so when you see somebody, any work cone, and any single lane coming through. Learn your kindergarten lessons and take your turn. Be grateful something is being done in your area.

~

As a taxpayer in the OA school district, I’ve been very happy. The graduation rate is up, the scores on the state testing are up and we’ve had no tax increases in three years. I think they’ve done an amazing job. I do not understand why three board members that were part of that whole team that managed to get us to where we are now were voted off. All I can say is they were doing a great job and then people voted them out for whatever reason. But I do know that if things change, and we don’t achieve what we’ve achieved in the past few years or we get more taxes, the people that voted them out are the ones to blame and I think they should really seriously think about why they would vote out a group that was successful.

~

This message is about Averie, who donated her birthday money to provide help to Catholic Charities. I am so proud of you; to be seven years old and to be so thoughtful. God bless you, darling. That was really such a nice thing to do and Catholic Charities and the Food Bank can really use all the help. Thank you, darling. You are so precious.

~

North Atlantic Ocean temperatures climb to record highs – 1 degree above any other year in history. That might not sound like much, but it is very concerning with devastating consequences producing an unprecedented future. The oceans are absorbing 90% of global climate warming. This is incredibly damaging, with more hurricanes, tornadoes, drought and forest fires. If you are in denial, or simply don’t know or understand, please get educated for not just yourself, but for your children, grandchildren and future generations. We have one earth for all of us to share and hopefully continue to live on. Climate change is happening and ignoring it just will not work. Climate change IS happening.

~

I want to thank the person who made the comment about junk cars. The person does not have to move because that person pays their taxes. Oh, that’s me, and I appreciate you calling and it’s nice to have at least one person on my side; but still, nothing can be done. So thank you very much.

~

When I see cars, junk and trailers in a decent well-kept neighborhood parked all over a yard around the house, the owner has no respect for the surrounding neighbors who like to keep their property decent. There should absolutely be code enforcement on this issue in every city and town.

~

The Tioga County Annual Kids picnic is back this year. It will be Saturday, July 15 at Marvin Park for children of all ages from 12 to 4 p.m. Food, drinks, bounce houses, bicycles to raffle, and more! It’s free. Sponsored by the VFW and American Legion in Owego. Hope to see you there!

~

How foolish do you have to be to still not believe in climate change or global warming or whatever you want to call it? I don’t understand you people. Don’t you care for your children and your grandchildren? Don’t you realize a couple years ago we had a mini tornado in Tioga County? I live in Candor. They had a microburst up here that took two trees out of my back yard. And let’s not forget about all the smoke we just recently had from the Canadian forest fires. Get real. Quit playing politics and just stick your head out the window.

~

The flag police are needed in Fairfield and Candor. It is not respectful or PATRIOTIC to have the flag out in darkness and in rain. Look up the guidelines for proper display of the Stars and Stripes. As darkness descends on the flag, so too will darkness descend on America.

National Political Viewpoints

I just read that the American’s feel more confident about their finances under Biden’s wildly popular Economic plan. Is it just me, or is anyone else having trouble making ends meet?

~

I would really like to know why, when I made an honest mistake on my federal taxes, I had to pay the amount of the error plus a fine within a period of months? The error I made was for a couple of hundred dollars, but by the time it was caught by the IRS the penalty put my payment up to over $ 2,000. So, how can someone intentionally not pay taxes of over $10,000 for multiple years and not be punished in the same way, especially when they write off payments to prostitutes and sex club memberships to business expenses?

~

I’m just wondering how you can publicly break a federal law, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence, and not have to pay the fine or serve the time that the minimum sentence calls for?

~

Once again I read how terrible Donald Trump is because he was impeached twice on the same charges. How are you not aware that all the evidence against him was bought and paid for by Hillary Clinton? How do you not know that the whistle blower who Adam Schiff kept talking about didn’t exist? It would be hard to imagine and really sad if you would not find someone guilty when you made up all the evidence. I know it’s hard to know that the entire scenario has been debunked when the Legacy media doesn’t allow anything like the Durham report to be published, but there is information out there that is easy to find and accurate.

~

A New York Post article on banning wood fired Pizza Ovens: But how many pizzas would you have to order to equal just one trip on John Kerry’s private jet? In 2021, Kerry’s private jet emitted an estimated 116 metric tons of carbon in less than a year. Private jets emit up to 40 times as much CO2 per passenger as commercial flights, and by comparison the carbon footprint of a wood-burning stove (a reasonable facsimile of a pizza oven) is barely measurable. The 8 Billion Trees project estimates that the “carbon footprint of wood-burning stoves” can be up to 15.6 grams an hour or 374 grams a day. This is measured in grams, not metric tons. You would have to burn that stove for 310,160 days, that is 849 years to equal what hypocrite John Kerry puts out in a year.

~

Adam Schiff needs to be put in jail.

~

Why did Donald J. Trump, the serial adulterer who cheated on all three wives at least three times each, damage our national security by publicly leaking our secret National Defense Department by hoarding these classified documents? He actively undermines our national security and makes our allies question if the USA can be trusted again. After Trump’s betrayal of their shared intelligence with us, does the far right support this modern-day Benedict Arnold traitor? Do they really want our country destroyed from within?

~

“A nation of well-informed men who have been taught to know and prize the rights which God has given them cannot be enslaved. It is in the region of ignorance that tyranny begins.” — Benjamin Franklin.

~

I don’t know about the rest of you people, but I would like to see a Trump and DeSantis ticket. If they team up maybe we can save this country.

~

Funny that Biden said China’s leader is a dictator. He should look in the mirror. Take a look at New York State. Look at California. If they aren’t dictators, what the hell is? You’ve got a lot of nerve. You call someone else in another country a dictator when you look at these people in this country? You, Biden, are a dictator. Hochul is a dictator. Newsom is a dictator. That’s only a couple, to name a few. You can’t even pick your nose without paying a price. Dictators!

~

Trump was, is, and will continue to be a national security risk. No one, not even the most MAGA Republicans should ever want this loose cannon, some say narcissistic psychopath, to be elevated to the presidency again. Once was one too many, twice in and our democracy is lost forever as we would become a banana republic under Trump 2.0.

~

This Biden scandal is bigger than I ever imagined. I can’t even imagine what the people who voted for this guy are thinking, and now he’s in the White House. He’s got to be impeached. This is just unbelievable. I’m so glad the Republicans are finally in control and getting to the bottom of it. But still, Joe lies that his son did nothing wrong. He didn’t know anything about these business dealings. This is really getting good.

~

Get ready, folks, we’re about to see COVID return once again; if not COVID, it’s going to be something else to lock the country down. That’s how they pulled it off in 2020. The only chance they have is to try it again with all those mail in ballots. It worked the last time. So Schumer and his buddies are all going to work this way. Who in the hell would vote for Biden? Tell me the truth. Who would vote for him? Look at what the Democrats are doing to this country. Look at New York State. Look at California. Don’t vote for any of those people. Get them the hell out of the office so we can live a normal life.

~

We don’t need all these mail-in ballots and early voting; it’s all nonsense. I say the only mail in ballots should be the elderly and the handicapped. For the military, you can set up machines over there and let them vote from there. It’ll come right straight through to the polling station. The Democrats can’t keep pulling this off with all this early voting nonsense.

~

So glad we have Republicans running the show. Finally impeachments will start. This will be fun to watch. Six of them, to include Biden himself. This is unprecedented. We’ve never had so many corrupt politicians in this government. Thank goodness we’re going to have impeachment proceedings starting!

~

I think every judge and every district attorney in New York State and Pennsylvania should reopen each case of everyone’s child who is charged with gun charges and drug charges. And I think they should all be brought out on probation, just like Hunter Biden. You say that the system is the same for everyone, so how come he’s got probation and our children are sitting in prison? Answer me that, judge. Answer me that, District Attorney. Why? Why are our children in prison and Hunter Biden has been slapped on the hand? Open up the cases and put all our children back out on probation. Now that is fair.

~

How about that for climate change, as Biden goes to Chicago today to brag about his economy? What a joke, on two fronts.

~

We’ll have to believe the big guy, Joe Biden, when he says he’s proud of his son Hunter, because Hunter is just as corrupt as the big guy.

~

This morning your leader, the big guy Biden, said that Vladimir Putin is losing the war in, guess where, Iraq! God help the USA.