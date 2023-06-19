What’s Happening for the week of June 18, 2023

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

JUNE

Owego Craft Circle, 2 to 3:30 p.m., every 1st and 3rd Saturday through June, Coburn Free Library, 275 Main St., Owego.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) Class meets Tuesday and Thursday at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. This new class focuses on strength, balance, and fitness for adults aged 65 and older. There will be 24 classes plus a pre and post assessment. Registration is required by calling (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

Meditation with Ed Valentin – Fridays from 1 to 2 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. The Meditation sessions will be guided, focusing on breath and healing. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 ext. 335.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

The First-Time Leader Development Program, January through Oct. 3 on every Tuesday of the month, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tioga Downs Casino, 2384 W. River Rd., Nichols. For more information, email to tds@tdspi.com, visit www.tdspi.com, or call (607) 221-6191.

Yoga, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday in June, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of Park Terrace UMC.

JUNE 20

Easy Email with Gmail, 1 p.m., GFJ Library, 1001 Park Street Endicott. In person only, registration required. Visit www.gfjlibrary.org/calendar and select your class or call (607) 757-5350.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

JUNE 21

Candor Free Library Board of Trustees Meeting, 7 p.m., 2 Bank St., Candor.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor.

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors Monthly Meeting, 9 a.m., SWCD Office, 183 Corporate Dr., Owego. For questions, call (607) 687-3553.

Ice Cream Party, 5 to 7:30 p.m., The Village Green, 9 Park St., Newark Valley. The first 250 are free. Sponsored by Molina Healthcare. Vendors should contact (607) 765-8981 for more information.

Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Whittemore Hill Methodist Church, corner of Whittemore Hill Road and Teeter Road off Day Hollow Road.

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St, Newark Valley. Take out only. All are welcome.

Free Community Classes to support relief from Chronic Pain and Anxiety, 4:30 p.m., Candor Free Library, 2 Bank St., Candor. Call or text (607) 354-1037 or email to LifeAlignment4You@gmail.com to sign up.

Making Friendship Bracelets, 1 to 3 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. For all ages.

JUNE 22

Tioga County Legislative Meeting (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

NY Connects Office Hours – Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. for information and assistance. How can TOI help you? Visit them and find out from 10 a.m. to noon at the Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Magic the Gathering Card Game Event, 3 to 5 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

MyChart: Manage Your Healthcare Easily, 11 a.m., Broome West Senior Center, 2801 Wayne St., Endicott. No registration needed.

Facebook Live Storytime 10 a.m., Ms. Jess will livestream stories about berry picking on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page.

Beach Party out in the Library garden, 1 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. All ages are invited to join them for ocean stories, crafts, and activities! Bring a chair, blanket, or towel to sit in the grass. In the event of rain, they will hold the event inside.

JUNE 23

Depot Friday Nights: Ain’t Misbehavin’, 7 p.m., Route 38, Newark Valley. Refreshments available. Bring a lawn chair.

Storytime, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Join them for stories, songs, a craft, and playtime with chalk and bubbles! This week they will read stories about picking berries!

JUNE 24

Park Terrace Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Summer Reading Kickoff Party, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Memorial Service for Cindy Brougham, 10:30 a.m., Gospel Chapel, 201 North Ave., Owego, N.Y. Rev. Andy Belokur Officiating.

JUNE 25

Candor Annual Open Car Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Candor Ball Park, Spencer Road, Candor.

JUNE 26

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Spalding Memorial Library Senior Series: Frank Magni / Social Security Administration, 1:30 to 3 p.m., 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

Summer Reading Kickoff Party, 2 to 4 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. For all ages. Pizza and drinks while supplies last.

JUNE 27

Popular Mobile Payment Apps, 3 p.m. Virtual only, no registration. From your home computer, tablet or Smartphone, visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class at the class time and enter your email. You will be directed to the class video call.

JUNE 28

Bread of Life Food Pantry, 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor.

Walk-up Mobile Food Pantry, hosted by the Food Bank of the Southern Tier and the Apalachin Lions, 10-11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-registration is required before June 27 at 8:30 a.m. or until full. To register, call 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.ord/cfd. You can also register when you attend. Bring a cart or bags to carry food.

JUNE 29

ACT Free Community Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

JUNE 30

Depot Friday Nights: Horseshoe Lounge Playboys, 7 p.m., Route 38, Newark Valley. Refreshments available. Bring a lawn chair.

Book Club Friday: Villette by Charlotte Bronte, 12 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten.