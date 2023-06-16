Town of Tioga tire and electronic cleanup planned

On June 23, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Town of Tioga will hold a tire and electronic cleanup for Town of Tioga residential households. The collection point will be around the corner from the Town Hall on Allyn Road.

Tires up to 19-inches will be accepted for $1 per tire, and 19.5-inches to 24.5-inch tires will be accepted for $5 per tire.

Electronic Waste will also be accepted, and there is no charge for E-Waste. You can find a list of acceptable items listed on the county’s website at http://recycling.tiogacountyny.com under “2023 Acceptable E-Waste” or at the Tioga Town Hall.

Clean scrap metal will also be accepted at no charge and proof of Town of Tioga residency is required.

The cleanup is brought to you by the Town of Tioga and Tioga County Sustainability.