Tioga County Property Transactions

On June 1, 2023, property located at 2520 Montrose Turnpike, Town of Owego from Michael Jr. and Ruth Husted to Philip and Linda Pozzi for $12,000.

On June 1, 2023, property located at 61 State Rte. 34, Town of Barton, from Kelly Field and Molly Elliott to Bambi Ward-Living for $166,420.

On June 2, 2023, property located at 311 Main St., Town of Owego, from Gary and Renee Tomko to Kyle and Sue Moran for $30,000.

On June 2, 2023, property located at 80 Spencer Rd., Town of Candor, from Sean and Bridget Moffett to Abel Menendez and Sayra Hinojosa for $15,000.

On June 5, 2023, property located at 698 Broad St. Extension, Town of Barton, from Dange Inc. to Cleo Trio LLC for $100,000.

On June 5, 2023, property located at 1053 Talmadge Hill Rd. S., Town of Barton, from Waverly Works LLC to Barber Farms LLC for $182,000.

On June 6, 2023, property located at 436 Anderson Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Maan and Holly Alzitoon to Cody and Chelsey Cunningham for $170,000.

On June 6, 2023, property located at 25 Smith St., Village of Candor, from Douglas and Tammy Babcock to Joseph Alfano and Antoinette Seibert for $72,500.

On June 6, 2023, property located at 817 Ford Rd., Town of Owego, from Cartus Financial Corporation to Randy Miller for $229,000.

On June 7, 2023, property located at 57 Clinton Ave., Village of Waverly from Stephen Barnes to Tyler Colburn for $16,500.

On June 7, 2023, property located at Thornhollow Rd., Tioga, from Creative Enterprises Owego LLC to Dynamic Enterprises of Tioga LLC for $39,000.